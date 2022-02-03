The And Just Like That... Finale Paved The Way For Samantha’s Possible Return

No one — and we mean no one — thought they would ever see Samantha on HBO Max’s Sex and the City spinoff. But alas, the Season 1 finale, which became available to stream on Feb. 3, perfectly paved the way for the beloved character’s possible return. Although Season 2 has not yet been confirmed, the first season ended with the ultimate cliffhanger: a text conversation between Carrie and Samantha in which they agreed to finally reunite in Paris.

Until this point, Samantha’s presence in the spinoff has been limited to text conversations. And Kim Cattrall, the actor who played the promiscuous and proud public relations professional in the original series, has made it abundantly clear that she wants nothing to do with the franchise after her falling out with Sarah Jessica Parker. But if you ask us, the text messages speak for themselves.

“I kissed a man,” Carrie wrote, letting Samantha know about her first kiss since Big died of a heart attack in the premiere episode. “The first of many. How was it?” she asked. Carrie answered honestly: “It wasn’t Big.” And when she asked if Samantha wanted to talk for real, which is something they hadn’t done since their fictional feud (which mimicked their real-life one), Cattrall said: “Soon.”

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But the conversation didn’t end there. “I’m in Paris, want to meet for a cocktail?” Carrie asked. In the first episode, it was revealed that Samantha moved to London for a job. Shocking, she seemed open to seeing her former best friend again while she was in town. “How’s tomorrow night?” she responded. Carrie was thrilled. “FABULOUS,” she wrote back.

Based on their conversation, it’s not a big leap to think that perhaps Cattrall was able to put the past behind her and return for Season 2. But according to creator Michael Patrick King, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up. “The only place I participate in magical thinking is in fiction. You take people at their word,” King told Variety. “I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again.”

HBO

In addition to Cattrall’s decades-long feud with Parker, she previously threw shade at the reboot by liking a tweet that called it “trashy.” While it’s unlikely that she’ll make an appearance, King felt the text messages were a good way to incorporate her character into the reboot. “She’s part of the show and people love her,” he said. “And I wanted to respect the legacy, wanted to respect the fans.”

However, when it comes to Cattrall possibly reuniting with Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis onscreen, he’s not holding his breath. “You take people at their word, and you’re a smart producer — you don’t back yourself into a corner,” he said. And just like that... our dreams are crushed.