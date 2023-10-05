Kim Kardashian Thinks She “Blacked Out” At Beyoncé’s Birthday Party

Beyoncé probably has some funny stories about Kim Kardashian — and the Skims founder likely doesn’t remember them. On the Oct. 5 episode of The Kardashians Season 4, the star revealed she “blacked out” at the 32-time Grammy winner’s birthday party in September 2022, as she couldn’t recall a single thing she did that night.

During the episode, Kardashian went to a casual “martini night” at her sister Khloé’s house and asked for a jello shot, prompting the producers to ask how easily she gets drunk.

“I’m definitely still a lightweight,” she explained. “I’ll have like two shots and then I’ll be wasted, and it’s so much fun. I’ll be dancing on the dancefloor. Seriously, I know you guys don’t believe me. Ask Beyoncé.”

Kardashian, who recently went to Bey’s Renaissance World Tour, danced up a storm at the singer’s big soiree, but she doesn’t remember it at all. “I think I blacked out,” she said. “But I woke up to so many text messages, and I was like, ‘Khloé, look at this. What did I do?’ And she’s like, ‘You were dropping it low and dancing,’ and I was like, ‘Noooooo.’ I danced all night long, and I had no idea.”

Khloé Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner attend Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR at SoFi Stadium on September 4, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

While Kardashian may have been the life of the party, she was far from the only A-list guest. Beyoncé reportedly held a roller-disco-themed bash for her 41st birthday, no doubt inspired by her 2022 album Renaissance. Stars showed up in their finest mirrorball fashions, with the guest list also including Adele, Drake, Lizzo, Michael B. Jordan, Vanessa Bryant, Bella Hadid, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, and of course, Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z.

It’s unsurprising Kardashian didn’t remember that night, considering she has discussed not drinking alcohol regularly in the past. On the season premiere, the mogul tried beer for the first time (yes, really). In a prior interview on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop podcast, she said she started indulging after turning 42 to unwind from her demanding work schedule.

“I just feel like I work a lot, and I focus all day after school, then it's like product meetings and testing things and packaging meetings and everything for SKKN,” she said. "I just don't ever feel comfortable just laying around doing nothing. So my version of that has been to spend some time with my friends and have a drink and stay out a little bit later, when I probably wouldn't have done that before."