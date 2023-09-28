Kim and Khloé Kardashian have accomplished a lot in their lifetimes, including building billion-dollar businesses, navigating endless relationship scandals, and carrying two reality shows on their backs. But for a long time, they hadn’t experienced... having a beer. On The Kardashians Season 4 premiere, the two tried beer for the first time, and even their other sisters were shocked at this revelation.

During a family vacation to Cabo San Lucas, when Kendall Jenner offers everyone a beer, Khloé confesses that she’s never had “never had a regular beer” and finally decides to have a taste. “You guys, beer’s not bad,” she declared.

This leads to the revelation that Kim also hasn’t tried beer, and Khloé convinces her to have a sip. “I don’t think I would like it,” she warns, before somewhat changing her mind, saying it’s “kind of sweet.” Kylie Jenner is just shocked at the scene unfolding before her. “You guys, are you okay?” she asked. “You’ve never had a beer?”

In a confessional, Khloé clarified that she had tried a Jamaican beer and loved it. “I’ve never had a Corona or I guess American beer,” she claimed, without realizing it’s actually Mexican. “I don’t know, is Corona American? I have no idea.”

Kim Kardashian in 2014. Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images

Kim’s first experience with beer in Cabo seemingly took place before her pub crawl in March 2023 (the family talks about New Year's resolutions in the episode, so this tracks). While she wasn’t in Ireland to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, she did hit up a London pub with her girlfriends, as shown on her Instagram Story. Viral photos showed her holding a pint of traditional Guinness beer in one hand and a “baby Guinness” shot in the other, with Twitter remarking how she looked so natural in an English pub.

While there’s no explanation for why Khloé’s never tried beer, Kim has a more understandable reason. Kim told Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop podcast in January that she’s never been a huge drinker, and only started indulging more at the age of 42 to unwind from her demanding work schedule.

“I feel like I just gotta let loose a little bit, ‘cause why not, you know?” she said. “I just don’t ever feel comfortable just laying around doing nothing. So my version of that has been to spend some time with my friends and have a drink and stay out a little bit later, when I probably wouldn’t have done that before.”