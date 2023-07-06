On the July 6 episode of The Kardashians Season 3, Kim Kardashian broke down over ex-husband Kanye West’s anti-Jewish comments. Speaking to her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, the SKIMS founder described her ex as being “so different than the person that I married,” adding that she’d do anything to get the old West back.

“The whole situation is sad, and I don’t know how to emotionally manage it. I’m conflicted because I don’t ever want to jump in and be a part of a downfall for the father of my kids,” Kim continued through tears, “It’s really f****** hard.”

During their emotional sit-down, Kim opened up further about having to balance the public backlash against West’s comments as the mother of their four children. “I’m just not OK. I’m just having such a hard day today,” she confided. “I literally haven’t changed my outfit in like two days. I just have to get it together.” Comforting her sister, Khloé went on to remind Kim that she doesn’t “have to be strong all the time,” adding: “You’re allowed to go through this and have your feelings. What you’ve been dealing with is not okay.”

In 2022, West made a string of anti-Jewish statements on his Instagram and in public interviews. He was subsequently dropped from several partnerships, including with Adidas, Balenciaga, and his agency CAA. At the time, Kim took to social media to condemn her ex-husband’s comments, writing in an Instagram Story: “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

Speaking in the July 6 episode of The Kardashians, Kim added that she felt “guilty” over posting a message condemning West’s remarks, as her speaking out might have “pushed” brands and his agency to abandon him. “Is that my fault that I posted that?” Kim continued. “I should have just kept quiet. But I'm vocal about everything else. I don't know what to do.”

After reassuring Kim that she did nothing wrong, Khloé made clear in her confessional that West’s comments do not align with the Kardashian family’s beliefs, calling them “gravely irresponsible.”