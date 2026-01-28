Kim Kardashian Explains That Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Photo Mix-Up

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were just some of the A-list guests who attended Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party in November, but their photos were quickly wiped from the internet, causing a new Kardashian family mystery. Now, Kim Kardashian is explaining why she and her mom removed photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from their social media posts.

Speaking on the Jan. 28 episode of her sister’s podcast Khloe in Wonder Land, Kardashian said the reason the couple’s photos were taken down is actually “really innocent.”

“Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship,” she said. “We were told that it was totally cool to post.”

However, the royal couple realized the photos were shared on a sacred British holiday. “After it was posted, I think they realized it was Remembrance Day, and they didn’t want to be seen at a party, even though it’s already up, you know, and then taken down,” she explained. “And then I think they realized, like, ‘Oh, this was so silly.’”

Kardashian noted that Harry and Meghan were seen at the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles later that night. “That was fine, but maybe not partying and dancing on the dance floor or whatever,” she speculated. “So we took them down to respect Remembrance Day.”

What Is Remembrance Day?

The United Kingdom commemorates Remembrance Day each November to honor members of the British armed forces who died in service, with the British Royal Family traditionally taking part in multiple events on the occasion.

Although Meghan and Harry no longer have working roles in the Royal Family, they likely did not want to detract from the solemnness of the occasion. In fact, Harry marked Remembrance Day in his own subtle way at Jenner’s party, wearing the traditional red poppy pin on his jacket, before writing an essay that was published the next day.

At the time, a source told People that the couple checked “no” on a photo consent form at Jenner’s soirée, meaning they didn’t permit photos of them to be shared online, and the Kardashians’ social team accidentally overlooked their response. However, a different source told Us Weekly that there were no photo consent forms at the party.