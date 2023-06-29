If there’s one thing the Kardashian family knows how to do, it’s throw a party. However, Kim Kardashian’s 42nd birthday celebrations didn’t quite go to plan. On the June 29 episode of The Kardashians Season 3, Khloé Kardashian revealed plans to surprise her older sister with the help of KKW Brands Chief Brand Officer, Tracy Romulus, and Kim’s former assistant and friend, Stephanie Shepherd.

“Me, Tracy, and Steph are planning this whole Vegas surprise for Kimberly,” Khloé outlined in her confessional. “We sort of just want to scoop her up, get her on a plane, go to Vegas for the night, see Usher in concert and come back home.”

After first celebrating her special day with a lavish birthday dinner attended by close friends and the entire Kardashian family, the SKKN founder disclosed in her confessional that Khloé’s Vegas surprise had already been spoiled by several friends who accidentally let the plans slip. “I knew everything because everyone has a big f****** mouth,” Kim joked. “I knew the whole time, but I’m a nice person and I want people to feel like their surprises are surprises — I’m a good actress. Call me Hollywood.”

On the big day, Kim was picked up in a Sprinter van with blacked-out windows by Khloé, some of her closest friends, and the Kardashian family matriarch, Kris Jenner. After being driven to a private jet, the group promptly set off for Las Vegas. However, during their short flight, some “scary” turbulence derailed their night.

“I used to be a flight attendant, so I’m really good at being calm in a place when there’s turbulence,” explained Jenner. “But it feels a little extreme tonight.” After attempting to land the private plane in Vegas not once, but twice, the pilot made the call to fly the group back home due to safety concerns.

After landing back in Los Angeles, Jenner explained that the Kardashian family “always try to make the best out of a bad situation no matter what happens,” which, in this case, meant stopping by In-N-Out for a birthday feast wearing full glam. “We have sequins, feathers, burgers, it’s going to be a party no matter where we are,” Jenner added, as the group cheered with a handful of burgers.

In a post-credits scene, Khloé finally discovers that Kim knew about the Vegas birthday surprise all along, and after calling to confront her sister, Kim is conveniently distracted by her son Saint’s game.