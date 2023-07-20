Kim Kardashian is looking back on her relationship with Pete Davidson. On the July 20 episode of The Kardashians Season 3, the reality superstar’s divorce from ex-husband Kanye West was finalized, and Kardashian shared that she is “really at peace” with her marriage ending. Meanwhile, speaking to her younger sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, the SKIMS founder also touched upon her relationship with Saturday Night Live star Davidson, admitting that she “jumped into another relationship so fast” following her 2021 divorce.

“It got my mind away from stuff and that's not a way to run from things,” she added, before sharing some advice with her younger siblings: “It's better to deal. Heal… deal, heal and then feel.” Touching upon the controversy surrounding her ex-husband West — including his anti-Jewish comments and Instagram posts targeted against her family — Kardashian added that she doesn’t plan on looking back at her experiences “negatively.”

“I'm not going to take every experience and bad thing that happened to me and carry that into my life,” she continued during the episode. “What am I supposed to be learning from this? How is this going to make me a better person?”

Kardashian and Davidson first began dating back in October 2021, shortly after she hosted Saturday Night Live. The former couple went Instagram official five months later and attended their first Met Gala together in May 2022. However, in August of that same year, it was reported that Kardashian and Davidson had split after 10 months of dating, deciding to just stay friends.

While Kardashian and Davidson were dating, the reality star’s ex-husband West made several public attacks against the couple, including in his “Eazy” music video. During the premiere of The Kardashians Season 3, the SKKN founder revealed that she “felt a lot of guilt” following her split from Davidson, who she said, “went through a lot because of my relationship [with Kanye].”