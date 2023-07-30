Kim Kardashian’s Belated Reaction To Queen Charlotte Was So Relatable

Once again, Kim Kardashian was late to the Bridgerton party — but that didn’t take away from her experience. The Kardashians star revealed that she’d finally made it to the last episode of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story on Saturday, July 29, nearly three months after the prequel miniseries’ May 4 Netflix debut. Her stories included her reactions to two moving scenes in the finale episode, and she got just as emotional as every other Bridgerton fan did.

Spoilers from Queen Charlotte Episode 6 ahead. Kardashian’s two Queen Charlotte-centric stories showed her view of the TV as she watched the period drama’s final episode. The first captured the scene when George (Corey Mylchreest) finally admitted to Charlotte (India Amarteifio) that he was in love with her and had been ever since they met. “Who has seen Queen Charlotte?!?! This last episode OMG,” Kardashian wrote, adding the loudly crying face, hugging face, and pleading face emojis over her snap.

The second story came from later in the episode and captured another beautiful scene between the young royals. Her photo showed Charlotte and George on the dance floor at the final ball, when she helped him through his anxiety about appearing before the ton and the two danced to a cover of SZA’s “Nobody Gets Me.” The music got a special shoutout from Kardashian for making her feel. “SZA violins had me,” she wrote, alongside three more of the crying emojis.

Like many Queen Charlotte viewers, the Skims founder came to the Shondaland limited series having watched Bridgerton first. She similarly went public with her first Bridgerton experience in March 2021 and let fans know she was “not ok” as she watched the love story between Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page) unfold. Hilariously, she was months behind the show’s premiere then, too. “@KimKardashian 3 months too late but welcome to the #Bridgerton family,” one fan quipped on Twitter at the time.

Kardashian was late, yes, but still devoted. She was vocal about being devastated when Page opted not to return in April 2021, and then weeks later revealed to star Nicola Coughlan (Penelope) that she has a Bridgerton group chat. She and her family even had a Bridgerton-inspired Thanksgiving dinner party in November 2022.

The love goes both ways. When Charithra Chandran asked Coughlan to name her “favorite celeb fan” during a Tudum panel in September 2021, Coughlan replied, “It’s got to be Kim!” She shared they had “been messaging” and the reality star had watched the show “like, six times or something.” After calling her “so nice,” Coughlan also dubbed her “Lady Kardashian of Calabasas.”

Bridgerton Season 3 is expected to premiere in late 2023, so Kardashian’s reactions should arrive a few months after that.