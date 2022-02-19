Kim Kardashian Says North West Went Through An Emo Phase & Here's Proof

Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé Travis Barker might be having an impact on the entire family. North West apparently went through an emo phase, and her mom Kim Kardashian showed the proof in a new video posted by Vogue on Feb. 18. Kardashian gave the outlet a tour of her home and talked about many of her most sentimental items, including art created by her 8-year-old daughter North with estranged husband Kanye West. “She’s a really, really good artist and she loves to paint,” Kardashian said, showing off North’s portraits of a wolf and her family’s bearded dragon.

However, one of North’s works stood out as particularly dark to her mother. “Recently, North stayed home and had COVID, so this is her drawing that she did in her room,” she explained, holding up a portrait of an unnamed woman sticking out her very long tongue amidst a mass of swirls, which could be interpreted as a black hole. “It’s a charcoal. Maybe that was just her emo mood.” But no matter what, Kardashian loves seeing her daughter express her emotions through art. “I love seeing the personality and the moods and everything that she goes through and is feeling,” she said. “It’s really been an amazing hobby of hers.”

Fans were first clued in to North’s artistic abilities when Kardashian posted North’s painting of a gorgeous mountain landscape on her Instagram Story back in February 2021. The piece was so impressive that some questioned whether it was really painted by North, who was just 7 years old at the time. Being the protective mama bear that she is, Kardashian quickly defended North’s honor in another Instagram Story, explaining that her daughter had been taking oil painting classes with a friend “where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured.”

“North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete,” she wrote. “As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone.” Kardashian also provided examples of artwork that North’s father Kanye created when he was young, proving that she inherited the artistic gene. “How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome?” she concluded. “Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!” Now that fans have seen even more art by North, her talent clearly stands on its own.