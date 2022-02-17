After weeks of attacking Kim Kardashian’s parenting and tossing veiled threats against her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kanye West has been cut off by his ex-wife — at least on Instagram. Kim K unfollowed Ye on Instagram on Feb. 17, just days after the rapper sent her a truckload of flowers for Valentine’s Day to try to win her back amid his breakup with Julia Fox.

The fashion/beauty mogul and the 44-year-old Grammy winner have been trading words very publicly lately, though that’s not what the 41-year-old mother wants. West uses his Instagram page as a catch-all for anything from promotions for his projects to criticizing Kardashian for her decisions involving their kids to verbally going after his estranged wife’s new beau, who notably re-joined Instagram on the same day Kardashian unfollowed West.

West, who still follows Kardashian on Instagram, recently revisited a sketch Davidson performed on Saturday Night Live in 2018. The late-night show’s cast member spoke during the Weekend Update segment about the hip-hop musician, begging him to get back on his medication. While the jokes were certainly at West’s expense, Davidson also admitted to taking pills for his own mental health. On Instagram on Feb. 17, Ye shared an image of Davidson wearing a red and white MAGA-style hat that reads “Make Kanye 2006 Again,” which he captioned, “HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?”

Kanye West/Instagram

West then uploaded a video of the throwback segment, and underneath it he wrote, “This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him This is not harassment This is payback.”

It appears these latest uploads and captions by West were enough to make Kardashian no longer want to follow the man with whom she shares four children — North (8), Saint (6), Chicago (4), and Psalm (2). His latest posts follow in a long line of uploads that could be considered harassment on his part. Recently, West called Kardashian out for starting a TikTok account with her daughter North. West made it very clear he wasn’t happy his eldest is on social media at such a young age, and he asked his tens of millions of followers, “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?”

This led to Kardashian sharing a public statement that began, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.” West then commented back on Instagram, his preferred medium of communication, with claims about drug tests and kidnapping. Kardashian texted him asking why he needed to make their communication so public, and West screenshotted that interaction and shared it as well.

Since Kardashian was first linked to Davidson, West has made his displeasure known. In between dates with several women and even a whirlwind romance Fox that ended on Valentine’s Day,West has stated that he wants to reunite with his love, and also threatened the SNL star. He has mentioned the comedic talent in more than one song, and at one point he even suggested that if his fans saw Davidson out in public, they should scream at him. Following a request from Kardashian, he soon retracted that comment and told his followers not to bother the new man in her life.