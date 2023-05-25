Kim K Is Worried The Kardashian Name Will Die Forever Unless This Happens

A world without any Kardashians would either be very boring or very peaceful, depending on who you ask, but it’s actually more possible than you realize. On the May 25 premiere of The Kardashians Season 3, Kim Kardashian voiced her worries that the Kardashian name will die out, claiming that it can only be passed down if her brother Rob has a son. “You know what, you guys? If Robert doesn’t have a son, the Kardashian name is dead forever,” she told Scott Disick and her sister Khloé, who let out a hilarious scoff at the idea. “I’m not even joking.”

In her confessional, a producer asked what the future would look like without a Kardashian. “I can insert a lot of things other people would say,” she quipped, referencing the family’s many critics. When the producer sympathetically called it “a sad world,” Kim hesitantly offered one upside. “It’s like less drama,” she said. Khloé was there to talk some sense into Kim and keep her from panicking. “Kim, let me tell you something about men. They can have babies until they’re like 90,” she said. “So we have time for Rob. It’s gonna happen. Give him time.”

The Kardashian brood is not short of Gen Z representatives. In fact, the family’s matriarch Kris Jenner has 12 grandchildren, with only daughter Kendall Jenner not having kids yet. Kourtney Kardashian shares three children (Mason, Penelope, and Reign) with ex-boyfriend Disick; Kim has four children (North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm) with ex-husband Kanye West; Khloé shares two kids (daughter True and a son whose name is not confirmed) with on-and-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson; Rob welcomed daughter Dream with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna; and the youngest sibling Kylie Jenner shares Stormi and Aire with on-and-off boyfriend Travis Scott.

However, all of those kids have taken on their father’s last names from birth, meaning the only grandchild with the Kardashian last name is Rob’s 6-year-old daughter Dream. If she marries a man and takes his last name in the distant future, the Kardashian legacy would indeed die, unless she has a brother who can also have children by then. She could also refuse to give up her last name and opt to pass it on to her own kids, because traditional marital norms will hopefully cease to exist by the time Dream even starts thinking about having kids.