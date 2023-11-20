After taking over the worlds of both scripted and unscripted TV, Kim Kardashian now has her eyes set on the movie industry. On Nov. 20, Deadline reported that the SKKN founder is set to produce and star in The 5th Wheel, which is being described as a “female-driven comedy.”

The film was co-written by Saturday Night Live alum Paula Pell, who will co-produce alongside Kardashian and her Wine Country co-star Janine Brito. The trio has been pitching the movie and apparently has five film studios battling to land the title.

According to the outlet, Kardashian has been very “hands-on” in the process, appearing at every meeting to deliver the film pitch. “The studios are lining up to get in business with Kardashian,” they wrote.

Kardashian’s film repertoire is limited only to brief voice work in two animated Paw Patrol movies, one of which also starred her daughter North and son Saint. But her acting portfolio expanded greatly when she starred in the newest season of American Horror Story: Delicate alongside Emma Roberts — and earned surprisingly rave reviews for her role.

Applause For Kim

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) marveled at how Kardashian managed to squeeze an entire film into her insanely busy schedule. “She has her fingers in all the pies,” one fan wrote, with another joking, “This is prob her 63rd gig of the year.” One person even compared her to Queen Bey, writing, “Kim and Beyoncé are the hardest working women of our time.”

Naturally, some fans attributed Kardashian’s new venture to her famous momager Kris Jenner, with one calling her “one of a kind.”

Others revisited the viral moment where she said her advice to women was to “get your ass up and work.” “What does make me laugh is when she said ‘get ur ass up and work’ she literally stuck to that like it was gospel and I genuinely cannot be mad at that,” one fan noted. “She saw the backlash and hasn’t stopped working since,” another fan said.

“0% On Rotten Tomatoes”

Of course, not everyone was enthused by the prospect of Kardashian acting again. “coming for 0% on rotten tomatoes,” one fan said, with another adding, “When I said I wanted rom-coms back, I did not mean this.” One person even dramatically declared it “the end of cinema.”

Naturally, some people just took the opportunity to make fun of the new project, joking that she’s coming for both a Razzie and an Oscar.

Kim Kardashian in 2023. Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

“Hi Razzies, we have a multiple award winner,” one fan wrote, with another writing, “She’s en route to an EGOT. We just need her to drop ‘Santa Baby.’” (Yes, Kardashian recorded a cover of “Santa Baby” on her Hulu show The Kardashians, which has not been released.)

Few other details have been revealed about the film, including a planned release date or additional cast members. But regardless, get ready for a Kardashian cinema takeover in the future.