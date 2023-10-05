Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She's Still Good Friends With Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian stands by Tristan Thompson, despite the many times he cheated on her sister. On the Oct. 5 episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder opened up about her relationship with Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, revealing that he’s helped her navigate her drama with ex-husband Kanye West.

In her confessional, Kim acknowledged that she and Khloé would likely get blowback from her positive remarks about the NBA player. “It’s so crazy because he’s such a good friend, and he’s such a good dad, but he just couldn’t get it together in that area of being a faithful boyfriend,” she explained, laughing.

“Of course, his actions and who he was were so f*cked up, and we’ve had our talks about it. We’ve had our fights about it,” she continued. “But he’s also shown so many decent things and just has been a really good person and friend.”

Kim pointed to her tumultuous split from West, saying that Thompson would help care for her four children and defend her publicly. “He started showing up to the games. He picks Saint up, takes them to dinner, and will always come to my defense, especially if it’s stuff with like me and my ex,” she said. “And I just never forgot that. So I’ll never really throw someone away and act like I don’t feel like they can grow and evolve.”

In the Season 3 finale, Khloé revealed that Thompson had to move into her house with his little brother Amari after their mother died and the roof on his Los Angeles home caved in. While she’s committed to caring for them and co-parenting their two children, she affirmed that they “are not back together” romantically. “I know that’s hard for everyone to believe,” she said.

Khloé Kardashian on 'The Kardashians' Hulu

Later in the episode, Khloé reflected on living with Thompson, saying he’s been a “great houseguest” and helpful with their 5-year-old daughter True and 1-year-old son Tatum. Still, she’s had to set some boundaries for their current situation.

“I’m not naive to the fact that my ex-boyfriend is living in my house,” she said. “I never wanna be someone that anyone can accuse that I misled them when it comes to love. I’m so adamant about that because I’ve been on the receiving end of it, and I just don’t think love is something to play with.”

However, Thompson seems to have residual feelings and regrets with Khloé, reflecting on his behavior in a deep conversation. “True is understanding stuff... the last thing I want them to do is ever feel embarrassed that I’m their father,” he told her. “It’s like, I know how much I care about you. I know how much I love you. You’re my best friend. I meet my person, how come I’ve done so much wrong things? Why put you through that?”

Khloé had some emotions about hearing Thompson call her “his person,” but as she told producers, she’s heard it in the past. “Of course, it’s angered me before,” she said. “Because I’m like, ‘Well if I f*cking am, then why would you treat me this way?’ And how many times?”

Nevertheless, she said she’s standing by her convictions and refusing to reconcile with him. “I love love, and I am a hopeless romantic,” she said. “But that’s not gonna change how I feel and what happened.”