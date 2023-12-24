King Charles’ annual Christmas Day broadcast will differ from last year’s, thanks to sustainable decorations as his backdrop.

For his 2023 message, the monarch will be standing before a tree adorned with “natural and sustainable decorations” according to Buckingham Palace. Ornaments of pinecones and dried oranges are among the eco-friendly trimmings.

Following the broadcast, the tree (which is currently in a pot, making it a living tree) will be replanted so it can be used next year. Charles has been an advocate for sustainability and eco-friendliness, and the decorations featured in his Christmas Day broadcast are no exception.

This year’s broadcast is also reportedly going to address “broader themes,” according to The Daily Mail.

The Annual Christmas Broadcast

The royal family’s Christmas message began as a tradition in 1910 by King George V. It had been broadcast since 1932 when he spoke live from Sandringham over the radio. Though his eldest son, King Edward VIII, never made a Christmas Day speech due to his short reign, King George kept up the tradition most years through his reign before Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne.

It was televised for the first time in 1957 featuring the late monarch.

In King Charles’ first Christmas broadcast as monarch, he reflected on the loss of his mother earlier that year. “Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones,” he said in 2022. “We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition.”

Other Royal Christmas Traditions

The royal family is known for upholding many traditions, especially during Christmastime. They typically spend the holiday at Sandringham, attending mass at St. Mary Magdalene Church before returning to the castle.

Prince William and Kate Middleton eat breakfast separately on Christmas morning, according to former royal chef, Darren McGrady. The ladies of the royal family have a light breakfast delivered to their rooms. Meanwhile, the men opt for something more hearty.