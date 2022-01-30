From their first plane ride together to their dreamy beach engagement in October, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has been well-documented on social media — but there are still plenty of behind-the-scenes moments fans haven’t seen. Now, the eldest Kardashian is filling in the relationship timeline blanks with a pair of sweet throwback photos, posted to Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 29.

In the previously unseen snaps from June 2018, Kardashian and Barker are just, well, chilling. They’re not posing together at all, in fact — rather, it looks like Kardashian enlisted someone’s help to take a candid photo of her, and Barker just happened to be hanging out in the background. It’s almost like that engaged couple that realized they’d crossed paths at Disney World years before they met, thanks to a resurfaced childhood photo — except not really, of course, because Kardashian and Barker were already friends at this point, and their families often spent time together.

So, OK, not that much of a coincidence. But still! It’s fun to find pictures of you and your person before they were really your person. Plus, who knows if that night out had some hidden significance for the would-be couple?

From a quick scan of the couple’s respective Instagram, it looks like the fateful photos were snapped at a summer show for Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s hip-hop duo, Kids See Ghosts. Barker posted images and clips from the night on June 8, 2018, writing in part, “My bro CUDDDER killed it.”

The pair both posted photos of that evening, but not together. Kardashian’s snap featured her and a group of friends, including sister Kim.

Even if it wasn’t that odd that the couple would be at the same place, at the same time in 2018, Kardashian’s fans and loved ones saw the snaps as proof they were meant to be the whole time anyway. “Soulmates,” Barker wrote in the comments; he also shared his own romantic photo of the couple back in the present day, captioning it, “I Would Die 4 U.”

Addison Rae echoed the “soulmates” sentiment in Kardashian’s comments, writing, “Written in the stars.” Adding on was Poosh Chief Content Officer Sarah Howard, who added, “Foreshadowing.”