In case you somehow managed to miss their much-talked-about date night and ensuing whirlwind relationship, Kanye West and Julia Fox are together — or, at least, testing things out. “Everything with us has been so organic,” the Uncut Gems star told Interview on Jan. 6. “I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

Despite their very recent pairing, however, West and Fox are not taking a casual approach to the whole couple thing. Not as far as fashion goes, anyway. Their second date saw the “Donda” singer supply his new flame with a hotel suite stocked with clothes to try on: “a real Cinderella moment,” as Fox put it for Interview. Weeks later, on Jan. 23, the couple stepped out in denim on denim (on denim on denim) for an appearance at Paris Fashion Week — which, predictably, turned out to be their latest brush with the Twitter court of memes. Here are some of the best tweets so far about the couple’s bold look.

That Looks Familiar...

For many users, West and Fox’s denim outing was an obvious reference to (or pastiche of) another notorious couple’s own Canadian Tuxedo moment more than 20 years ago — Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, of course.

Fox’s pointy-chested top reminded several users of Madonna — who, incidentally, West and Fox recently had a star-studded hangout session with.

Here For The Look

Despite the inevitable jokes (you’ll find plenty of those ahead), several Twitter users genuinely seemed to love the denim look — especially on Fox.

No More Dress-Up, Please

Of course, many users simply found West and Fox’s denim date to be a little too much — but to be fair, even from Day 1, the couple never pretended to be anything but.

If things continue to go well for the couple, this will undoubtedly only be the beginning of their bold, buzzworthy fashion moments. Do what you can to prepare yourself.