Why Fans Are Convinced That Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Got Married In Vegas

You know what they say: Keep your friends close, but your hairstylist closer. Now that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Vegas weekend has come to an end, rumors are running rampant that they got married. According to Buzzfeed News, speculation that the couple tied the knot was first prompted by a cryptic Instagram post shared by none other than the reality star’s hairstylist, Glen Oropeza.

At first, it appeared that Kourtney and Travis went to Las Vegas to attend a UFC match together, where they made out on the kiss cam. But when Oropeza posted a series of photos of the couple on Instagram, his caption suggested that they did more than just lock lips. “...NOWWW I understand why people tie the knot in Vegas. There’s nothing like love AND a good time,” Oropeza wrote alongside a series of emojis, including one of a chapel. He also reportedly edited the caption and removed an engagement ring emoji, which he replaced with a black heart.

Understandably, the hairstylist’s caption left fans scrambling for answers. “Did you just break major news?” Instagram user @nataliesibol asked in the comments. “I hope they are married,” someone else wrote. So far, nothing has been confirmed. However, it’s worth noting that no one from the family seems to be doing anything to quell the rumors — including Barker’s 15-year-old daughter Alabama.

According to Buzzfeed, Alabama took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate the couple without revealing what exactly she was congratulating them for. “So happy for you guys,” she wrote, further fueling speculation. The rumors continued when Kourtney shared a photo of a bouquet of white roses from Khloé Kardashian. “Thank you Queen for being practically perfect in every way,” the Good American founder wrote on the card, making no mention of Barker or a potential wedding. “I love you long time.”

Although the flowers appear to be an innocent gesture of love and appreciation from one sister to another, there have been several reports that Kourtney and Travis have been considering walking down the aisle lately. In May, following the couple’s PDA-filled desert vacation, a source told Entertainment Tonight that they “are in love and have talked about their future and the possibility of getting engaged and married.” “Kourtney hasn’t felt this strongly about anyone in a while and can see a forever with Travis,” the insider continued.

ET’s source added that even though the reality star and the musician haven’t been together for a long time, they’ve “known each other for years and have a strong connection.” People magazine first reported that their longtime friendship turned into a full-blown relationship in January. “They’ve been dating for about a month or two,” a source told the magazine at the time. Around the same time, an insider told ET that their relationship was was “super easy.” “They know each other so well and just click and get one another,” the source revealed

On Feb. 17, Kourtney confirmed the relationship herself with a photo of the pair holding hands on Instagram. Barker reposted the photo to his Story and dropped a heart emoji in the comments. Since then, the couple has written love notes to each other, enjoyed many romantic getaways together, shared NSFW photos on social media, and possibly even exchanged their vows. Bustle has reached out to Kardashian and Barker’s reps for comment and will update this story as soon as we hear back.