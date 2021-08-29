Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Italian Getaway Means More Steamy Photos

From PDA aplenty to that adorable at-home tattoo moment, it’s been a loved-up summer for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker — and the couple’s latest outing proved to be just as romantic. As part of their Italian getaway, the two spent time cruising the coast and kissing on the water (because, well, why not?) and shared snaps of their adventure to their respective Instagram accounts. “That’s Amore,” Kardashian wrote on her post, which saw the couple sharing a smooch and donning swimsuits against the backdrop of a rocky, sun-soaked shoreline. Barker also posted a photo of them kissing — this time, sporting cozy sweats on board — and tagged their location as Portofino, Italy.

While the steamy photos have become a staple of Kardashian and Barker’s time together, the latest batch come with an especially heartfelt backstory. In an Aug. 17 post, the Blink-182 drummer shared a photo of himself and Kardashian preparing to board a plane — “With you anything is possible,” he wrote, a nod to the fact that he hadn’t flown for nearly 13 years, since surviving a tragic 2008 plane crash. (“Anything and everything with you,” Kardashian replied in support of that sweet post.) The weight of that momentous step, of course, makes the couple’s international travels that much more meaningful.

Italy isn’t the only international destination Kardashian and Barker have visited in the past few weeks. Their first stop was Cabo San Lucas, Mexico — and as the couple shared on Instagram, that trip involved horse-riding on the beach and, fittingly, an outdoor movie night screening of True Romance. (The 1993 film seems to have special meaning for the couple, and in March, Barker got its quote “You’re so cool” tattooed onto his upper thigh, leading fans to speculate that it was a tribute to his girlfriend.) Meanwhile, their recent travel also marks the international debut of Kardashian’s new lob haircut.

The eldest Kardashian sibling wasn’t the only member of the famous family to enjoy Italy this weekend. Mom Kris Jenner was a few hours away, in Venice with boyfriend Corey Gamble — and as posts shared to her Instagram story reveal, she was reveling at a Dolce & Gabbana event alongside family friend Simon Huck and Kitty Spencer, who is Princess Diana’s niece and a spokesmodel for the fashion house.