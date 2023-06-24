Ever since that dramatic December finale, fans have been eagerly awaiting The White Lotus Season 3. While the new lineup of travelers hasn’t been announced yet, a famous duo just made their case for joining the cast: Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi Webster.

OK, they didn’t actually submit an audition tape — but they did recreate a scene from The White Lotus Season 1 on TikTok. In a series of videos posted on June 23, Kylie shared that the pair were going on a “mommy-daughter adventure” which included a trip to Target where they filled a cart with toys to be donated. But first, they lip-synced a scene between The White Lotus’ traveling frenemies Paula and Olivia.

“What are you doing?” Stormi asks, as Sydney Sweeney’s character.

“Texting,” Kylie (as Brittany O’Grady’s Paula) replies.

“Texting who?” Stormi pries.

“My sister,” Kylie says. “Is there a problem?”

“I don’t know,” Stormi says, her arms crossed. “Is there?”

The context for the hilarious exchange could be found in Kylie’s caption: “when ur kid gets to that age and you no longer have any privacy 😅😅😅😅 #momlife.”

Indeed, even at just 5 years old, Stormi perfectly nailed the role of the aggressively curious bestie.

Given The White Lotus’ commentary on wealth and privilege, it’s not surprising that series creator Mike White has discussed the KarJenner family before. “Thinking that those extravagant lifestyles are a barometer of some kind of success or that’s something that should be elevated or valued, I think, is both personally crippling and globally destructive,” he said while promoting his 2017 film Brad’s Status at the Toronto International Film Festival, per Exclaim! “Because if 7 billion people think they should be flying private planes everywhere, it’s just not sustainable. Sorry, not everyone gets to party like the Kardashians.”

Nevertheless, neither Kylie nor her sisters seem to mind HBO’s Emmy darling vacation anthology too much — in fact, Kim is apparently a big fan. In January, following the show’s buzzy second season, she recruited Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò (who played Lucia and Mia, respectively) for her Valentine’s Day SKIMS campaign.

“I watched White Lotus and had to have my girls!” Kim wrote, praising the “breakout stars and real-life best friends.” We already know Kim has a Bridgerton group chat — so it seems that The White Lotus is yet another show that made its rounds through the famous family.