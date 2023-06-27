More than a year after welcoming their second child together, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have officially changed their son’s name. Jenner gave birth to their young son, initially named Wolf Jacques Webster, back in Feb. 2022. However, taking to Instagram the following month, The Kardashians star revealed that they had decided to change the youngster’s moniker, without revealing his new name. “FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore we just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” Jenner explained at the time.

In Jan. 2023, the Kyle Cosmetics founder finally disclosed her son’s new name, captioning an Instagram post of the youngster “AIRE,” which is said to translate to “Lion of God.” According to new court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Jenner reportedly filed to have her son’s name legally changed from Wolf to Aire on June 22 — making it official.

After sharing her son’s updated moniker earlier this year, the reality star later clarified how to properly pronounce the youngster’s new name. “Do you think it's pronounced air or airey?” one curious fan asked on Instagram, prompting Jenner to respond: “AIR” along with a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, in Feb. 2023, Jenner celebrated daughter Stormi and Aire’s back-to-back fifth and first birthday parties with a typically over-the-top celebration that included a large bouncy slide, Stormi and Aire print-screened merchandise, balloon tunnels, and a miniature racetrack and ball pit.

Jenner shares Stormi and her little brother Aire with her on-again-off-again boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. The pair reportedly first began dating in 2017 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Stormi, in 2018. Jenner announced her second pregnancy in Sept. 2021 with an emotional video on Instagram, and, as mentioned, their family of three became a family of four in Feb. 2022 after the reality star announced the birth of their son with a photo of his hand.