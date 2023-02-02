Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi & Aire’s Birthdays With 2 Over-The-Top Parties

The KarJenner family always throws mega bashes — especially for their kids. And for Stormi Webster’s fifth birthday, her mom, Kylie Jenner, pulled out all the stops. Kylie also reintroduced “Stormi World,” a theme she’s utilized for all her daughter’s birthday bashes since she turned one.

Kylie shares Stormi and her little brother Aire with her on-again-off-again boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. Proving that Stormi was a daddy’s girl from the get-go, “Stormi World” was inspired by Scott’s 2018 album, Astroworld. Even the iconography of Stormi’s birthday sets is lifted from her dad’s album visuals. On his album cover, a giant Scott-sized head serves as the entrance to “Astroworld” with a gaping mouth serving as an entryway. Similarly, Stormi’s birthdays also feature a giant head in the young girl’s likeness, with her open mouth serving as the tunnel entrance. Once guests pass through, a hodgepodge of activities and themed areas can be seen including carnival rides, games, ball pits, and more. Stormi’s parties are always well-attended, too, with a celebrity guest list that included Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

It was no different for Stormi and Aire’s back-to-back fifth and first birthday parties. Kylie took to Instagram Stories to share snippets from the events, which once again featured that massive entrance head. Stormi’s birthday party took place Wednesday, Feb. 1, and Aire’s was Thursday, Feb. 2.

Instagram/KylieJenner

Kylie also shared other snaps from inside the party including of a large bouncy slide (also featuring the oversized inflated head) as well as Stormi and Aire print-screened merchandise. “Stormi Five Is Live” some shirts read, while others featured a pun with Aire’s name, “Aire To The Throne.” Other decor included colorful balloon tunnels lined with streamers and a cake covered in fondant flowers for Stormi. The following day, Aire’s party featured a miniature racetrack and ball pit to mark his first birthday, along with a personalized race car cake.

Instagram/KylieJenner

The makeup mogul also posted on Instagram celebrating Stormi and Aire. “I gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you,” Kylie wrote on Feb 1. “The most special girl. This little face. I will miss it as it keeps changing. 5 years of loving you and forever more to go. I will always be there for you, Storm girl.”

Her Instagram post to Aire, who was born on Feb. 2, 2022, was similarly sentimental. “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.” Her video compilation showed some rare footage of her and Aire, plus him and Stormi playing together. Kim and Khloe shared pictures of Aire on their respective Instagram stories to celebrate. “Happy birthday to my sweet baby Aire! Your auntie loves you so so much,” Khloe wrote.

Grandma Kris Jenner also wished her grandson a happy birthday online. “Happy Birthday to my precious grandson Aire!!!!” she gushed on Instagram with a picture of the two. “You are the sweetest boy with the sweetest smile and are the light of our lives!!! You bring so much love and joy to our family and we adore you!!!! What a little cutie I can’t believe you are 1!!!!! I love you with all my heart forever and ever Lovey xo.”

Despite the theme being a recurring family tradition, as Buzzfeed News and Page Six reports, a small number of fans on Twitter and Reddit were unhappy with the return of the familiar imagery given the November 9, 2021 crowd crush at Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, which resulted in the deaths of 10 attendees and many more injuries. “Kylie, babe, we need to retire the ‘Stormiworld’ theme for Stormi’s birthday. After the Astroworld tragedy, I think it’s time to find Stormi another birthday theme…” one user wrote.

Others defended the choice, with one fan arguing that “that’s literally his father ???” and another saying, “She has had stormiworld since stormi was 1.” The theme has become such a staple for her parties, Jenner even reportedly filed for a Stormi World trademark in 2022. Bustle reached out to Kylie’s team for comment but hasn’t heard back at the time of publishing.