Nearly a year after Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s second child was born, the on-again, off-again couple has finally revealed his name. On Jan. 21, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared the first photos of their baby on Instagram, revealing that their son’s name was Aire Webster. Jenner did not specify whether Aire has a middle name, but given that his 4-year-old sister Stormi does not have one, it’s likely that he goes without one as well. The big reveal comes just a couple weeks before Aire will celebrate his first birthday on Feb. 2.

To mark his Instagram debut, Jenner posted a slideshow of photos with Aire, including one of her cuddling Aire in the middle of a photoshoot, and one of him eating in a highchair. Many of Jenner’s famous family members celebrated his Instagram arrival, with her mom Kris Jenner commenting, “I love you Aire Webster,” and sister Khloé Kardashian calling him “The king!!! Young king!!!!!”

On Feb. 7, 2022, Jenner announced that she had welcomed her second child with Scott, revealing his name was Wolf Webster just a few days later. However, the next month, the Kardashians star revealed that they were changing their son’s name, starting a nearly year-long mystery of what his new name would be. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” she explained at the time.

That September, Jenner told James Corden during an interview on The Late Late Show that she and Scott still hasn’t changed their son’s name legally — partially because they couldn’t make up their minds. “We’re not ready to share yet,” she said. “Travis likes to sometimes ... one day, he’ll be like, ‘Oooh, this name’s kind of cool,’ and change it again. So we’re just not officially probably going to change it until...” Her mom Kris interrupted her, joking that they wouldn’t decide on his name until he was 21 years old. Luckily, it didn’t take that long.