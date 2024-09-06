Lady Gaga has “Stupid Love” for her pop music peers. In a new cover story for Vogue, published on Sept. 5, the “Die With A Smile” hitmaker praised female singer-songwriters Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, and Kesha, revealing that their success brings her to tears.

“I mean, I really love them,” Gaga told the publication. “I go on the internet and, like, cry. I love Taylor Swift too. And Kesha. I watch it all, and I’m like: Yup. Go! Just Go. I’m not only cheering them on, I want them to know that my heart is in it with them,” she added. “I want them all to feel really happy.”

Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, also recently revealed that she’s a “huge” fan of Chappell Roan at the Venice International Film Festival while promoting Joker: Folie à Deux, in which she plays Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

Gaga’s applause for her fellow women in pop comes after Swift publically defended the singer. In June, fans speculated that Gaga might be pregnant after photos of her attending her sister’s wedding circulated online.

“Can we all agree that it’s invasive and irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body,” Swift wrote on TikTok about the false rumors. “Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation and neither does any woman.”

Lady Gaga at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival. Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images

Lady Gaga’s New Album

As well as her starring role in Joker: Folie à Deux, which arrives in theaters on Oct. 4, Mother Monster has been busy working on her seventh studio album, which she dubs LG7 for now.

In her Vogue cover story, the 13-time Grammy winner shared details about her much-anticipated new album, confirming that the lead single will be released in October and the full record will drop in February 2025.

Gaga also disclosed that her fiancé, Michael Polansky, encouraged her to return to her pop music roots. “Michael is the person who told me to make a new pop record,” she said. “He was like, ‘Babe. I love you. You need to make pop music.’”

The singer added that the forthcoming record was born “from a place of happiness” — a stark contrast to her time working on her 2020 album Chromatica, which she described as “an absolutely horrible time” for her mental health.