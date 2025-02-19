Lady Gaga intends to keep the one promise she has yet to fulfill. In Vanity Fair’s newest “Lie Detector Test” video, posted on Feb. 19, Gaga opened up about the long-awaited sequel to her famous “Telephone” video with Beyoncé, which premiered in 2010 and ends with a “to be continued” cliffhanger. Almost 15 years later, the saga has yet to be continued.

After calibrating the lie detector, Vanity Fair’s first question was about the “Telephone” sequel. “Will it ever be continued?” they asked, to which Gaga responded with a resounding “Yes.” However, she wasn’t very confident as to when it would happen, simply answering, “I don’t know.”

The off-camera interviewer then asked, “Will this person be in it?” and handed Gaga a photo of Beyoncé. “Maybe,” she teased, holding the photo up to her face with a knowing smile. “I can’t keep the picture of Beyoncé? Okay.” Gaga confirmed that scheduling conflicts with Bey were not the reason for the extensive delays, with a simple but firm “no.”

If there was any concern that Gaga was lying to placate fans, lie detector administrator Stephanie Jackson confirmed the singer was “being truthful.” So, they’ll have to be patient until the two stars decide to reunite for a sequel.

Why Does “Telephone” Not Have A Sequel Yet?

Lady Gaga/YouTube

The “Telephone” video was a sequel in itself, continuing the story of Gaga’s 2009 video for “Paparazzi,” where she gets arrested for poisoning her lover, played by Alexander Skarsgård. The sequel sees Honey B, aka Beyoncé, bailing Gaga out of prison (where she causes a ruckus) and fleeing Thelma & Louise-style, but not without taking care of other illicit business.

The video was controversial upon release due to its sexual content and use of product placement (for which it won a Guinness World Record), but critics hailed it as one of Gaga’s best. Neither she nor Bey has given a clear reason why a sequel is taking this long, so it’s no surprise that fans haven’t stopped begging over a decade later, even resorting to crafting theories about its release.

In May, Gaga responded to a theory that she would be featured on Beyoncé’s album Cowboy Carter as a follow-up to “Telephone,” which fans later learned was not true. However, she was very open to the possibility. “You know what, whenever Beyoncé calls, I like to pick up the phone,” she told Entertainment Tonight. Now, it’s just up to Bey to dial her number.