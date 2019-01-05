If fetch is ever going to happen, now actually might be the perfect time. Lindsay Lohan's Mean Girls reunion photos with Jonathan Bennett will instantly transport you back to 2004 when Lohan's Cady Heron was telling Bennett's Aaron Samuels his hair looked sexy pushed back and may or may not have been writing "Mrs. Aaron Samuels" all over her notebook. (Or was that just a rumor Regina George started? Irregardless...)

When Lohan posted the Instagram photo in the early hours of Saturday, Jan. 5, she kept her caption simple, only tagging the official account of her upcoming MTV reality show, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, along with a Mean Girls hashtag. Bennett, on the other hand, fully embraced the nostalgia.

"Aaron Samuels + Cady Heron forever 💕Reunited with my girl @lindsaylohan," he captioned the same selfie that Lohan shared on her page. In a subsequent professional version of the shot that he also posted on Instagram, Bennett wrote: "A reunion? Grool."

The reason for the reunion — not that Mean Girls fans ever need one — is that Bennett will be hosting Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club: After the Show, a 30-minute program airing immediately after her series' January 8th premiere at 8 p.m. ET/PT, MTV revealed in a press release. For the aftershow, Lohan will join Bennett in MTV's Times Square studio in NYC, where fans "get up close and personal to ask questions about her journey abroad and growing business empire," per the network.

The evening's main event, however, will, of course, be Lohan's Vanderpump Rules-esque series, which follows the star filling the LVP role as the managerial voice of reason as she opens her titular Mykonos resort. (It can't be all work and no play, however, judging by all the viral #DoTheLiLo dancing memes.) Being the cool-headed one in charge felt like a departure for Lohan, as she explained in a new interview with Paper.

"To kind of have to calm other people down when they're stressed out, which was me in the past — I think back like, 'Oh my God, did I act like that? Ten years ago?'" the actor — who also owns a nightclub in Athens and another Lohan Beach House location in Rhodes, Greece — told the magazine. "I want to make sure these kids are responsible for themselves, but it's a liability and a legal issue, too. We just trademarked my last name."

She added that the party girl persona she earned in the early 2000s is long behind her though: "There's always going to be things that have happened and things people have said in the past that you can't control. But the past is in the past."

For Bennett, however, blasts from the past are much more welcomed. The co-author of The Burn Cookbook recently reminisced with Entertainment Tonight about reprising his Mean Girls role for Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video:

"It brought me back. There was that moment when you're sitting in the chair, they do your hair and makeup like Aaron Samuels, and they spin you around for the first time and you look in the mirror. That was the first time I saw him in 15 years, and it was like seeing an old friend. It takes you back to that time when life was just simpler."

While it remains to be seen if the former co-stars will also make a trip to use that Walker Brothers Pancake House gift certificate, their Cady and Aaron reunion may have been the best thing to happen since the Toaster Strudel.