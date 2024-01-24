These New Lizzie McGuire Reboot Storylines Are Now My Roman Empire

Another day, another reason to protest Disney+ for canceling the Lizzie McGuire reboot. Just a week after writer Jonathan Hurwitz revealed plot details for the first three episodes of the Hilary Duff-led reboot, he gave insight into storylines that would’ve played out during the rest of the season in a new TikTok video.

While Hurwitz stated that the remaining episodes hadn’t been completely written and finalized before production being halted, the planned storylines would’ve revealed everything from Lizzie’s BFF Miranda’s fate to what happened when Lizzie and Gordo returned from Rome.

Where Is Miranda Now?

While Lalaine had not yet been confirmed to reprise her role as Miranda, Hurwitz once ran into her manager, who told him she was open to returning. “I’m hopeful that we could’ve actually had her involved,” he said. Regardless, they planned to maintain her and Lizzie’s friendship, and had some bold ideas for her adult life.

Lizzie McGuire stars Lalaine and Hilary Duff Robert Mora/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“We talked a lot about adult Miranda, and her being a musician was part of the discussion, so someone who’s on tour with a band,” he said. “Her being queer was also part of the discussion, so you likely would have met the woman that she’s in a relationship with.”

What Was Lizzie’s Family Up To?

It turns out that Lizzie’s mom, dad, and brother, Matt, had a lot going on before she moved back home to California from New York. “She’s surprised to realize that she missed out on a lot, including that her dad had a minor heart attack that they actually never told her about,” Hurwitz said. “So you would have seen Lizzie and her family kind of reconfigure as a unit.”

Lizzie McGuire star Jake Thomas Ray Mickshaw/WireImage/Getty Images

When it came to prankster Matt, he still would’ve been up to his harebrained schemes, but they planned to show his growth as well. “We didn’t want him to be just relegated to the sidelines,” he said. “He was very much going to be a part of Lizzie’s stories... and I think you would’ve actually gotten to see Lizzie and Matt figure out how to be friends, like true friends, now that they’re adults.”

Would Kate Have Returned?

The one face that fans may not have seen in the reboot was Lizzie’s middle school frenemy Kate, as actor Ashlie Brillault is now an attorney, as confirmed by her LinkedIn. And according to Hurwitz, she hadn’t expressed interest in returning to the acting world.

Ashlie Brillault at The Lizzie McGuire Movie premiere. L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images

“I don’t believe she’s in the acting game anymore, so we weren’t really planning a storyline for her,” he explained. “I think, had she maybe been open to being in it, we could’ve maybe found a small way to do a cameo.”

What Happened After Rome?

While the reboot would’ve taken place many years after The Lizzie McGuire Movie, which saw the gang go on a class trip to Italy, it would’ve featured a few references to their Roman adventures, including what happened after Lizzie and Gordo kissed at the end.

“In episode two, we actually had a line from Gordo to Lizzie about them dating during the flight home from Italy before Lizzie dumped him at baggage claim,” Hurwitz revealed. Now, that is the reboot we deserved.