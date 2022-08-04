Lizzo may have three Grammys and a host of other accolades — including a Guinness World Record for being the female artist who’s spent the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. But as she revealed in a recent TikTok, nothing tops the honor of a fan earnestly connecting with her music.

On Aug. 2, Lizzo duetted a video of a young girl dancing along to the music video for “About Damn Time,” the lead single off the singer’s latest album Special. She put her hand over her mouth in emotion while watching, and shared her feelings in the caption: “im crying cus this is EXACTLY why i do what I do 😭😭😭😭 i love you! Keep that confidence and beauty — no one can stop you!”

As Lizzo added on Twitter, “This young black girl dancing to About Damn Time got me crying in my silk scrunchies rn 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.”

In a second reaction video, Lizzo was, indeed, fully in tears — and explained in detail why the young fan meant so much to her. “I’m like, still processing that feeling,” she said. “You never think, like, when you’re making music, you have an effect on people. Or you have an impact on people’s lives. And... it’s like, this is literally why I do it. I’m so grateful that people take my music and do good things with it. It makes them move, it makes them dance, it makes them happy, it makes them feel confidence in themselves.”

Lizzo has proudly displayed her home full of awards metal before — but clearly, she’d make room on the shelf for this TikTok, if she could. “I don’t care about all the other sh*t — the numbers, I don’t give a sh*t,” she said. “Like, that video is my Grammy right there. That is my award. And I’m so grateful.”

The poster of the original video, @dcromwelldc50, shared in other TikToks that her daughter, Aria, is taking dance classes.

It’s not the first time Lizzo has embraced her young fans — like when she surprised the elementary schoolers who performed a viral dance to “Truth Hurts,” or shared a hug with a child who joined her on stage in 2020.

As Lizzo told James Corden in July, she’s been in their shoes. “When I was shy, or when I, you know, didn’t think I was cool, and when I was getting picked on, I would listen to Beyoncé in my bedroom and it would transport me,” she explained. “I would feel something. I would feel like, My life is gonna be better. There’s hope for me ... the way she makes people feel, is how I want to make people feel with music.”