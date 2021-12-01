This Netflix News Will Soften The Blow Of Lost In Space Ending

Spoilers ahead for Lost In Space Season 2. It’s been a thrilling ride for fans of Lost In Space, but the Netflix series’ third season, premiering Dec. 1, will be the last. The sci-fi reboot debuted in 2018, and the fate of the show appeared to be in limbo for some time after the arrival of its second season in 2019. A year later, showrunner Zack Estrin confirmed in a statement per Netflix that the Emmy nominated show would be renewed for its third and final season.

“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of the Robinsons as a trilogy. A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle, and end,” Estrin began. “It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission, it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith... and the Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken.”

So what happens next for the Robinson family in Season 3? Well, the trailer begins with Penny and Judy contemplating the whereabouts of their parents, John and Maureen. With the Robinsons separated, Dr. Smith not dead after all, the Resolute destroyed, and the discovery of uncharted land, there are many loose ends left to tie up.

With the threat of evil robots facing them, the Robinsons are on a quest to reunite. But as the trailer teases, “maybe the only way to put an end to this is to face the danger.” In addition, according to Netflix, the Robinson children and the Robot will be on their own mission to lead the Colonists to safety. At the end of the clip, Dr. Smith shows up asking, “Which seat’s mine?” The nefarious character is definitely back, and who knows what she’ll be up to in Season 3. So, get ready Lost In Space fans — a battle is brewing in outer space with the possibility of many twists and turns.

Estrin added that in light of Lost in Space’s final chapter, the next one for his career is ahead thanks to a multi-year overall deal he signed with Netflix. As of Nov. 29, details of Estrin’s forthcoming projects aren’t known, per Newsweek. Lost in Space cast members, especially most of those within the Robinson clan, have been busy with roles in other onscreen projects. Molly Parker (Maureen Robinson) will star alongside Halle Berry and Omari Hardwick in another sci-fi adventure called The Mothership and Disney’s Peter Pan & Wendy, both scheduled for release in 2022. Toby Stephens (John Robinson) recently starred in the British spy TV show Alex Rider.

As for the Robinson children, fans can look forward to seeing Taylor Russell (Judy Robinson) in Luca Guadagnino’s Bones & All with Timothée Chalamet and Chloë Sevigny, and her model looks for Prada’s 2021 holiday campaign. Maxwell Jenkins’ (Will Robinson) next big role will be as Young Reacher in the Reacher TV series based on the Jack Reacher books. As for Mina Sundwall (Penny Robinson), she’s acted in Seasons 5 and 6 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow as Lita and seemingly appears in Season 7, per Fandom.