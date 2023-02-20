Your Definitive Guide To Love Island’s Nepo Babies

At the moment, it feels like everybody is talking about nepo babies. The name for a famous person who ‘coincidentally’ happens to have a famous parent — or family member —working in the same industry, it’s opened up a wider conversation around the idea of nepotism and who the entertainment industry platforms. While countless celebs protest that they got to where they are today with nothing but grit, determination, and a lot of hard work, you have to admit that family connections are responsible for quite a few open doors along the way. I mean, it’s much easier to land an early film role or get really good at an instrument, for instance, when your mum owns a production company or recording studio.

And Love Island has also hosted its fair share of nepo babies, including the offspring of legendary footballers, former pop stars, and super bike racing champions. So, here’s a run-down of the show’s most well-connected kids, from past and present seasons.

Claudia Fogarty While some islanders choose to keep their famous parentage under wraps, current islanders Casey and Tom rumbled Claudia Fogarty almost immediately when she entered the villa as a bombshell. ‘The new girl… I recognised her, on Instagram,” Casey told Tom. “Her dad won I’m A Celeb, I think. Carl Fogarty.” With a reported net worth of well over £35 million, Carl is regarded as one of the greatest superbike racers of all time, and in turn, he’s the son of former motorcycle racer George Fogarty.

Gemma Owen Season 8’s Gemma Owen took a different approach during her time on the show and avoided speaking about her incredibly famous dad. The former islander is the daughter of Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen. Though the celebrated striker skipped the traditional episode where contestants’ parents visit the villa, he did comment on his daughter taking part in the reality show. “'It wasn't the best of conversations when she first asked me about going on Love Island,” he told The Sun. “She's pretty sensible and she's a good kid and I had no worries. I just didn't bring myself to watch some of the challenges and things like that.”

Dani Dyer As anybody who’s ever watched Danny Dyer’s jaw dropping episode of Who Do You Think You Are can attest to, the actor is an exceptionally well-connected man. Besides his successful film and TV career, he’s a direct descendant of both William the Conqueror and King Edward III. Does this make his daughter, reality star Dani Dyer, Love Island’s ultimate nepo baby? Being directly related to royalty, even in such a distant manner, surely has to take the nepo-biscuit.

Jack Keating To quote the iconic Ronan Keating: “you say it best when you say nothing at all.” However, it seems his son Jack didn’t get the memo when he appeared on Season 8 of Love Island, and the former contestant later joked that his famous dad put him in the “doghouse” after he called him “retired” on the show. “He was not happy about that,” Jack joked to The Daily Mail. “ But we’re all good. We had a bit of craic after when I got home for sure.”

Sophie Piper Sophie Piper headed into the winter Love Island villa in 2020, appearing on the first series to be shot in South Africa. She turned heads as she looks a lot like her older sister, Rochelle Humes, of The Saturdays fame. Sophie coupled up with Connor Durman, but their on-screen time was short-lived as she was dumped from the show in week 4.

Liam Llewellyn Gemma Owen also wasn’t the only Season 8 star to have a sporting star as a parent. Liam Llewellyn’s dad David – also known as Dai – is a former rugby union player, and made the cut for the Welsh national team, scoring a try at the 1999 world cup. “It brings a lot of emotions out in you as his father,” Dai told WalesOnline, as the show aired in 2022. “I'm missing him for one. But I'm very proud of him.”

Summer Botwe As well as appearing alongside Summer as an extra in EastEnders, this contestant’s dad is a bit of an underground music hero. CKP was a central founding figure and MC in the thriving UK garage scene in the late nineties, and as well as being a Pirate Radio regular and beloved by ravers from Ibiza to North London, he was also a resident DJ at the legendary garage night Pure Silk. He features in the 2022 documentary 25 Years Of UK Garage.

Antigoni Buxton Descended from celebrity chef royalty, former islander Antigoni is the daughter of Sunday Brunch regular Tonia Buxton. As well as presenting a handful of Discovery Channel cooking shows, Tonia is best known for bringing her love of Greek and Cypriot food to aspiring home cooks in the UK. “I can not believe that my Antigoni is in the Love Island Villa,” the islander’s mum wrote, upon Antigoni’s entry to the villa. “She mentioned she would be sunbathing this week. I didn't think she meant in Mallorca!”