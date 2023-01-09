Ahead of the series premiere, Love Island has been busy revealing the identities of the islanders that are jetting off to the dating show’s winter edition. Held in South Africa, and helmed by new incoming host Maya Jama, the first episode will drop on Jan 16. Hailing from Swansea, Anna-May Robey is a payroll administrator, and describes herself as a chatterbox. “I’m always running around singing and screaming,” she told ITV.

What Is Anna’s Job?

Anna, 20, works as a payroll administrator in the Welsh city of Swansea. Like many these days, Anna is a full-time WFH-er, and admits that going without company all day can be a challenge, given her extroverted nature. “I work from home all day, so I don’t really speak to people in person for two or three days a week, so when my father comes home, he’ll want to sit down and chill out, and I’m there chewing his ear off!” she said.

What’s Anna’s Instagram?

Anna has just over 3.5k followers on Instagram. She shares selfies and snaps of herself enjoying fun nights out with her mates. If you’re interested in viewing more, you can find her over on @annamayrobey.

What Else Is There To Know About Anna?

The Welsh contestant has her fingers crossed that her time on Love Island won’t manage to trump her worst date of all time. “I went on a date once and I never saw him again,” she recollected. “We went for food and shared a bottle of wine. As I was speaking to him he fell asleep! I had to clink his wine glass to wake him up.”

Expanding on what has brought her to TV’s most infamous villa, she added “I want a boyfriend, I want to find someone who makes me laugh. I’ve been single for quite a while, my mother is bugging me, she's like, ‘You need to find a boyfriend.’ I’m just excited to try something new and I think going on Love Island is a good way to meet someone.”

Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday 16th January on ITV2 and ITV X.