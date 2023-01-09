Love Island’s Will Young Is *Not* The Singer Who Won Pop Idol

“Will Young heads into the Love Island villa” probably wasn’t something you’d counted on ticking off the 2023 bingo sheet, but alas, here we are. Though the “Evergreen” and “Leave Right Now” singer isn’t actually heading into telly’s best known dating show, the latest contestant to join the winter line-up shares his name with the Pop Idol legend.

A 23-year-old farmer from Buckinghamshire, Love Island’s own Will Young prefers combine harvesters to belting out ballads, and is hoping that entering the show can “give me time away from the farm to solely go out and find love.” Fingers crossed. The new season of Love Island kicks off on Jan 16, with the winter edition being held in South Africa.

What Is Will’s Job?

23-year-old Will grew up on a farm in Buckinghamshire, and is a fifth-generation farmer according to Financial Times. Before deciding to join the family business, he was an aspiring footballer and even signed to Watford FC’s Academy.

Will is now what you might call an “influencer-farmer.” As well as tending to around 4,000 sheep, and performing plenty of dances in the process, the farmer has two pet pigs named Timon and Pumbaa.

What Is Will’s Instagram?

On the farmer’s Instagram account, you’ll find plenty of snaps showing him lovingly tending to his land and caring for pigs, sheep, and even alpacas — mostly while topless, it must be said. Move over, Old MacDonald. While he’s got an impressive Instagram following of around 115k, Will’s also a full-blown Tik-Tok star, with over a million people (1.1m to be precise) following his farming antics @farmerwill_.

What Else Is There To Know About Will?

As well as enjoying an outdoorsy life, Will’s a fan of chilling out. “Every night I light a candle and meditate for 20-25 minutes,” he told ITV. “A girl I was seeing told me to meditate, I tried it and loved it. I stopped seeing her and carried on meditating! It’s a nice way to self reflect, taking a minute on my day/week. It’s really nice and sets me up for a nice sleep.”

His hero? “Sir David Attenborough. Imagine hearing his calming voice talking while he’s feeding the animals, his top off, some short shorts… he would rock it.”