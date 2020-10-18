Jurnee Smollett Says Lovecraft Country *Has* To Return After Its Season 1 Cliffhanger

After a season full of eldritch terrors, magic, and bloody confrontations, Lovecraft Country wraps its first season on Sunday night. The eight standalone stories from the novel it's based on have already been covered to some degree, which may make a Lovecraft Season 2 seem unlikely. But that seems to be by design, as the show has already changed a lot from the book and is pretty clearly charting its own course. For instance, the Kumiho/Ji-Ah character is new to the series, and so is Atticus' and Leti's future son. The child, who will continue the Braithwhaite bloodline, could figure heavily into the plot of a hypothetical second season — should the show receive one.

One person who's hopeful for more Lovecraft Country episodes? Jurnee Smollett, who stars as Leti. "I mean, it would be so wrong to folks, the way Episode 10 ends, to not do another season," Smollett said on a recent episode of Deadline's New Hollywood podcast. "But listen, it’s not up to me. It’s up to the suits." So what do the "suits" — in this case, HBO executives — think?

That remains to be seen, but shows are typically renewed mainly on the strength of their ratings. And the good news for fans is that Lovecraft Country has had fairly strong numbers. Per TV Series Finale, the first nine episodes have averaged 0.25 in the key 18-49 age demographic and 0.726 million viewers per episode. Those numbers are considerably stronger than the first season of HBO's His Dark Materials, another high-profile fantasy series that was based on a book. That show put up a 0.10 in the aforementioned demo and averaged just 0.423 million viewers per episode — and it was just granted a second season. So if HBO renewed His Dark Materials based on lower ratings, there's no reason to think they won't bring back Lovecraft Country.