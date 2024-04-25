After making her unforgettable exit from Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor, many fans wondered whether Daisy Kent would continue her journey for love on The Bachelorette. But alas, though it seemed fairly likely, Daisy explained it wasn’t the right move for her.

Between getting a cochlear implant and going on The Bachelor, the past year was full of change. “I’m healthy and I’m happy and I haven’t had those two things in a really long time,” Daisy explained during the March 25 After the Final Rose special. “And so, right now, I know it’s a time for me to focus on the things I love, and the people I love, and so right now... no. I’m not ready.”

But of course, Daisy didn’t rule out romance altogether. According to recent interviews, she is dating someone new after the show.

Daisy’s Dating Update

During an April 16 appearance on the De-Influenced podcast, Daisy confirmed that she was dating someone. However, she couldn’t say more “for the time being.”

Daisy previously hinted about her love life during Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s Almost Famous podcast, telling her fellow Bachelor Nation alums that she’d actually been on several dates with the same person. When asked whether she was “close to being in a relationship,” she gave an intriguing answer.

Disney/John Fleenor

“You never know how time’s going to go, but I would say I’m happy right now and it’s looking positive,” she said during the April 10 episode. However, she clarified that not wanting to helm The Bachelorette “had nothing to do” with her current dating life.

“I can actually say 100% that [decision] I made on my own before I ever wanted to think about anything with anyone else,” she said. “Because I knew I was at this point in my life where, like, I kind of had to be selfish and make a decision for me.”

Her Bachelor Nation Timeline

Daisy shared those sentiments during an appearance on Nick Viall’s podcast, too, telling the Bachelor alum that she knew “two weeks before” After the Final Rose that she’d be passing on The Bachelorette.

“I was very open and honest about it, and very transparent that I wasn’t for sure if I wanted to do it,” she said, explaining that the experience is “a lot on you — not only emotionally but physically, too.” Fortunately, it seems that stepping out of contention for another rose-filled journey gave Daisy the chance to date on her own terms.