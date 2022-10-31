Matthew Perry Claims Cameron Diaz Accidentally Punched Him On A Date

In addition to sharing details of “tougher times” in his life, Friends actor Matthew Perry has also claimed that he once had an extremely bad date with Hollywood star Cameron Diaz in his new memoir. Writing in Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing, which delves deep into the actor’s personal life and career in the spotlight, Perry claims that he was set up on a group date with Diaz back in 2007, and alleges that she got “immediately stoned” and had no interest in him “at all.”

As per Page Six, Perry — who is best known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on Friends — also recalls that during a game of Pictionary on their date, he tried to say “something witty” before Diaz “accidentally” hit him in the face while aiming for his shoulder. “Are you f***ing kidding me?” he claims to have said in response to the awkward incident. Bustle has reached out to Cameron Diaz’s representatives for comment.

Meanwhile, in an excerpt from the book published by The Times, Perry also discusses his break-up with Julia Roberts back in the ‘90s. “Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me,” the actor writes. “Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts.”

Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Ahead of the publication of Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing on Nov. 1, Perry explained that he “had to wait until I was pretty safely sober” before penning his memoir. Speaking to People, the actor also disclosed that he had previously been given “a two percent chance to live” due to opiate overuse. “I think [people who read the memoir will] be surprised at how bad it got at certain times and how close to dying I came,” Perry told the outlet.