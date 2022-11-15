Matthew Perry Reveals The Truth Behind *That* Final Friends Scene

Matthew Perry revisited his highs and lows in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing, spilling stories of secret crushes and cute anecdotes from his days portraying the iconic Chandler Bing. Among the stories, Perry looks back at the final moments of Friends, revealing how he came to have the last line in the show’s final episode in 2004.

As it happens, Perry pulled the series’ creator Marta Kauffman to the side and asked if he could say the final words. “Nobody else will care about this except me,” he recalls telling her. “So may I please have the last line?” Complying with his request, Perry was allowed to bring down the curtain on the beloved show.

In the final episode, the entire troupe made up of Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow gather in Monica and Chandler’s apartment, watching the movers clear the place out. As they all leave their keys on the kitchen counter, Rachel suggests they grab a coffee — a key symbol of bonding throughout the series.

Perry closes the scene in classic Bing fashion with an ironic one-liner, asking: “Sure… where?” This left viewers smiling as the popular gang always hung out at Central Perk, the coffee shop below the apartment. In fact, such was the power of the coffee shop that renditions of it have been recreated across the world in emotional tributes.

Recalling the moment in his memoir, Perry wrote, “I love the look on Schwimmer’s face as I deliver that line. It’s the perfect mixture of affection and amusement, exactly what the show Friends had always given to the world.”