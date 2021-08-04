During her quick rise to super-stardom, Megan Thee Stallion has cemented herself in the annals of music history with multiple Grammy wins, record-smashing singles, and iconic music videos. Meg’s massive influence on pop culture is undeniable and she somehow finds the time to slay the fashion game, too. Every red carpet event and Instagram post is a hotbed of inspiration and, often, nostalgic glamour.
Alongside celebrities like Bella Hadid, Millie Bobby Brown, and Lizzo, Megan has been rocking every once-forgotten-about trend from the ‘90s to the early 2000s. Yes, this means contrasting lip liner, Von Dutch hats, velour tracksuits, and classic French manicures.
Rounded up from the chart-topping musician’s most fiery red carpet appearances and coolest IG posts, here are eight times Megan Thee Stallion schooled fans on ‘90s beauty looks. (Don’t forget to take notes.)