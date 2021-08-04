The ‘90s are back (in case you hadn’t noticed) and everyone has their own way of channeling the return. This includes everything from fashion and outfits plucked directly from the decade to upgraded and modern takes on mallrat makeup trends. There are the celebrities that do the former — and then there are people like Megan Thee Stallion who do the latter. Her commitment to ‘90s beauty is so fierce, that it’s easy to briefly forget what decade it is.

During her quick rise to super-stardom, Megan Thee Stallion has cemented herself in the annals of music history with multiple Grammy wins, record-smashing singles, and iconic music videos. Meg’s massive influence on pop culture is undeniable and she somehow finds the time to slay the fashion game, too. Every red carpet event and Instagram post is a hotbed of inspiration and, often, nostalgic glamour.

Alongside celebrities like Bella Hadid, Millie Bobby Brown, and Lizzo, Megan has been rocking every once-forgotten-about trend from the ‘90s to the early 2000s. Yes, this means contrasting lip liner, Von Dutch hats, velour tracksuits, and classic French manicures.

Rounded up from the chart-topping musician’s most fiery red carpet appearances and coolest IG posts, here are eight times Megan Thee Stallion schooled fans on ‘90s beauty looks. (Don’t forget to take notes.)

Lil’ Kim’s Legendary Purple Hair There are pop culture moments that are forever seared into the collective mind of society and Lil’ Kim’s purple hair and pastie at the 1999 MTV Music Video Awards is one of them. In this Instagram photo, Megan’s lavender hair is the ultimate homage.

The French Manicure The classic, white-tipped French manicure is peak ‘90s and one of the OG nail art designs. Meg kicked it up a (nostalgic) notch with Playboy bunny accents that were omnipresent in the late ‘90s and early aughts.

Space Buns In the ‘90s, space buns were synonymous with female pop stardom — just ask celebs like Britney Spears and Scary Spice. As a member of the new class of pop royalty, it only makes sense for Megan to put her own twist on the double knots.

The Gwen Stefani-Pink Wig While channeling another iconic red carpet moment from the ‘90s, Megan Thee Stallion sported a half-up, bright pink wig with bangs. The look is giving major Gwen Stefani circa 1999 vibes.

Supermodel Lip Liner The “Savage” rapper is not afraid of a bold trend so she obviously pulled off the ‘90s contrasting lip liner look flawlessly. She opted for a glossy moment, outlined by a deeper berry shade.

Delicate Butterfly Clips If you didn’t used to rock a head full of these dainty hair accessories, did you even live through the ‘90s? Meg cosigned the celebrity-favorite resurgence with sleek pigtails adorned with colorful butterfly clips.

A Prom-Queen-Perfect Updo Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During her award-winning night at the 2021 Grammys, Megan was a ‘90s vision in a regal orange gown. The real highlight of the look, however, was her primped prom-like updo that highlighted her necklace.