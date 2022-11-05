Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Accused Drake Of Using Her “Shooting For Clout”

Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t just going to take an “L” after a suspected Drake diss on Her Loss. On the Canadian rapper’s new joint album with 21 Savage, he seemingly questions the validity of Megan’s claim that Tory Lanez shot her in the foot outside of a Los Angeles party in July 2020. “This b*tch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion,” Drake raps on their “Circo Loco” track. (Lanez has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault with a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and is currently awaiting trial.)

Many listeners interpreted it as a “gross” jab at Megan, and as they debated it on Twitter, she herself seemed to weigh in. “Stop using my shooting for clout,” Megan began a series of three tweets on Nov. 4. “Since when ... is it cool to joke [about] women getting shot?” She went on to call unnamed rappers “lame,” and contrasted their reactions to her situation and to when Kanye “Ye” West lost deals with Adidas and Gap amid his repeated antisemitic comments.

“Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her,” Megan added, urging followers to remember their “favorite rappers that stood behind [someone] that SHOT A FEMALE.”

In conclusion, the “Shots Fired” rapper tweeted that people “go up for it” when someone attacks her, but say she’s “doing too much” if she defends herself. “Every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot.”

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

As Variety pointed out, Reddit users also spotted another possible Megan reference on the same track when Drake raps, “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough / Play your album, Track 1, ’kay I heard enough.” As fans might remember, Megan graduated from Texas Southern University in Houston in December 2021 with a bachelor of science degree in health administration. The outlet also reported that 21 Savage interpolates the flow of her 2020 hit “Savage,” repeating the line, “I’m a savage,” in the chorus.

Reps for Drake and 21 Savage did not immediately respond to Bustle’s requests for comment. Amid the controversy, however, Lil Yachty, a “Circo Loco” co-writer, denied that the song took aim at Megan. “It’s not about Megan,” he said in an Instagram Live, per Complex. “It’s about women lying about their butt shots saying it’s real when it’s fake.”

Whatever the meaning, Drake didn’t skimp on disses on Her Loss. His dig at tennis star Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, for example, also caught notice. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don’t got a problem but / No, boo, it is, like you comin’ for sushi / We might pop up on ’em at will like Suzuki,” he raps on “Middle of the Ocean.”

Like Megan, Ohanian appeared to respond to Drake in a series of Nov. 4 tweets. “It’s cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa. It’s made me 100x better as a man and a businessman. In [Serena Williams] I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be greater,” he wrote. “The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter.”