Six episodes into her podcast, Archetypes, Meghan Markle has made some deeply personal revelations and observations. From speaking candidly about being labelled “hysterical” and being treated as a Black woman when she joined the royal family, the Duchess has also shared inspiring messages about staying true to yourself, and dispelled the narrative that Prince Harry “chose her.” But in perhaps one of her most personal revelations to date, Meghan Markle revealed the very moving hope she has for her daughter, Lili, in the future.

Speaking to American comedian Iliza Shlesinger on the “Breaking down ‘The Bimbo’” episode, which also featured Paris Hilton, Markle opened up about how she hopes her daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana, will take pride in her education and intelligence, defying stereotypes and connecting her self-worth solely with beauty.

"[I’m] curious to hear your thoughts on this idea of, when I hear the word 'bimbo,' I have a very negative connotation to it. I don't see that as an aspirational thing for women," Markle told Shlesinger, who welcomed her daughter in January. "I want our daughters to aspire to be…"

"Slightly higher," Shlesinger replied. "Yeah,” Markle added, “I want my Lili to want to be educated, and want to be smart, and to pride herself on those things."

In a further revelation, Markle told Variety that above all, she wants Lili and Archie to “carve out their own path.” When asked what she would say if one of her kids said they wanted a career in the entertainment industry in the future, she replied:

“I would say, ‘Great!’ When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy. They’re our kids, obviously, and they’re part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations. But I want them to be able to carve out their own path. If it’s the entertainment industry, great. And also, good luck. There are so many people that will talk about what opened the door for my children. But it still takes talent and a lot of grit. We’re creating multidimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That’s who our kids are.”

In both the Archetypes and the Variety interview, Markle reflected on how she never felt like she was the "pretty one," and always identified as the “smart one.” Speaking on the podcast, she said said “no one cared if I came to the party," and reflected on her childhood crush, named Chris. "I couldn't get Chris to look in my direction! You know? Those are the things that sort of inform how you go, 'Okay, well, if I could be prettier, or if I could be funnier,' but again, that's that angling, constantly, as a woman, to try to be something that is desirable."