It’s been a long wait, but the Duchess of Sussex’s brand new podcast is finally here. Meghan Markle’s weekly audio series, titled Archetypes, aims to “investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back,” and features a line-up of notable guests to discuss a broad range of topics. You can find out everything you need to know about Markle’s Archetype podcast series, below.

What Can We Expect From Archetypes?

In the podcast series, the Duchess of Sussex will engage in “uncensored” discussions with historians, celebrities, and experts in their fields, about the harmful stereotypes that can hold women back, while sharing inspiring stories with those who have managed to overcome them.

Speaking in the Archetypes trailer, Markle explains that the audio series will explore “how we talk about women, the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us.” The Duchess continues, “But where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up in defining our lives?”

Fans will also be looking out for revelations and new information about the Duchess and her family. In the first episode, Markle recounted the moment that she found out Archie’s nursery caught fire while in South Africa. “The heater in the nursery caught on fire,” she told Williams in conversation. “There was no smoke detector. Someone happened to just smell smoke down the hallway went in, fire extinguished. He was meant to be sleeping in there.”

Who Are The Guests On Archetypes?

So far, the Archetypes podcast has welcomed tennis champion, and close friend of Markle, Serena Williams, and UC Berkeley professor, Dr. Laura Cray. Grammy Award-winner Mariah Carey is also set to appear in a forthcoming episode and a string of high-profile guests will likely be announced as episodes continue to air weekly.

The Sussexes Spotify Controversy

Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke about their concern over the spread of misinformation on Spotify. They added their support to a list of celebrities which included Joni Mitchell, Roxane Gay, and Neil Young, all of whom were boycotting Spotify to put pressure on the audio platform to take action regarding The Joe Rogan Show.

In a statement released at the time, Prince Harry and Markle said: “As we all continue to tackle the misinformation era, Archewell Audio has found it important to work with our partners at Spotify to ensure that the digital technologies so many of us use every day are rooted in strong principles of trust and safety.”

Archetypes Release Date

The Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast was released on Spotify on Aug. 23. The audio series debuted with two brand new episodes – one Introduction episode and the Ambition episode with Williams – and will be updated on a weekly basis.

Archetypes is now available to stream on Spotify.