Lilibet Shares Sweet Moment With Prince Harry In Rare Sighting

Although the couple does provide the occasional update into their family life, the Duke and Duchess and Sussex have opted to keep their two children, Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, largely away from the spotlight. However, in a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut, Meghan Markle shared some rare details about her two youngsters, revealing that Lilibet takes after Prince Harry and Archie in the most adorable way.

In the profile, which saw Markle and Prince Harry open up their Californian home, Lilibet is described as being “small and also ginger” — just like her father and older brother. She’s also said to have “watchful bright-blue eyes.” The profile describes how the Duke of Sussex managed to cheer up an “unsmiling” Lilibet by beatboxing, prompting the whole family to dance. A sweet moment, indeed.

Meanwhile, Markle revealed that when it comes to the pair’s eldest child, Archie, she has emphasised the importance of saying “please” and “thank you.” The Duchess explained: “We always tell him: ‘Manners make the man. Manners, manners, manners, manners, manners.’”

The world was given its first glimpse of Lilibet back in Dec. 2021, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled their annual Christmas card, displaying the family of four at their Santa Barbara home. In June 2022, Markle and Prince Harry shared another rare photo of their daughter, which was taken during her first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage.

Elsewhere, whilst attending the 2021 WellChild Awards, the Duke of Sussex previously described Lilibet as being “very chilled,” adding that she “seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy.” During a trip to New York in Sept. 2022, Markle shared her own sweet Lilibet update, simply stating “she's beautiful” when asked about the youngster.