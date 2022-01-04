Bachelor fans have known for months that Clayton Echard would be the next lead of the franchise. Week after week, they waited throughout Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette season to see his storyline evolve and realize why ABC chose him — unfortunately with pretty underwhelming results. But regardless of his lack of screentime, Clayton finally began his capital J journey for a second shot at love on Jan. 3.

Following Chris Harrison’s controversial exit from the franchise, new host Jesse Palmer welcomed Clayton back to the old Bachelor mansion as he met the 31 women vying for his heart. One woman eliminated herself before the limo entrances could even start, but the rest of the contestants brought their best props and pickup lines to wow the 28-year-old former football pro. Though Twitter was exhausted every several back-to-back seasons, they begrudgingly logged on to place their guesses about potential villains and frontrunners and point out celebrity lookalikes — beginning with Clayton and Jesse themselves. :Is this actually a show about long lost brothers reuniting?” user Danayemaier tweeted.

Here are the best memes and tweets from throughout the night.

Clayton & Jesse Palmer’s Uncanny Resemblance

Viewers couldn’t help but notice that Clayton and Jesse look related.

Others Saw A Familiar Face In The Cast

Contestant Susie Evans looks a lot like former Bachelorette Hannah Brown and actor Debby Ryan.

Disappointment With Clayton

Many couldn’t shake off their lingering frustration that Clayton was selected as Bachelor in the first place.

Some Cringed At The Women’s Entrances

*Shudders*

And Others Already Called Teddi Wright As A Frontrunner

She had immediate chemistry with Clayton and received the first impression rose.