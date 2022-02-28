Twitter Is Wondering Why Selena Gomez Ran Onstage Barefoot At The SAG Awards

No shoes, no problem. Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez raised eyebrows at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 27 when she ran onstage barefoot. The 29-year-old presenter, who earlier in the night wore Christian Louboutin heels, showed up in front of the room of fellow celebs wearing a custom black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown and nothing covering her toes.

Viewers at home, just like the star-studded crowd, immediately wondered about what they were witnessing, with one person tweeting, “What happened to Selena Gomez’s shoes?”

The short answer: Gomez fell down on the red carpet in her Louboutins and wanted to avoid doing that again by not wearing those heels onstage. The Rare Beauty founder presented, alongside Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short, the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor a Supporting Role (which West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose won).

Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building was nominated for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series, and her co-stars Short and Steve Martin both earned nods for Male Actor in a Comedy Series. Hulu recently confirmed a Season 2 is coming. Although there’s no release date yet, Deadline reported that Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer, Andrea Martin and Michael Rapaport will be joining the cast. The first season followed the mystery of who killed Gomez’s character Mabel’s childhood friend, Tim Kono. Season 2 is expected to investigate a new fictional crime.

Twitter had a lot to say about Gomez’s shoeless spectacle and red carpet stumble.

Gomez’s makeup artist Hugo Vanngo also shared a video of Gomez’s transformation — from a bare-faced bedhead look to her red carpet outfit.