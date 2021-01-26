Twitter Is Appalled By “Queen” Victoria Snatching A New Bachelor Contestant’s Crown

From the moment she arrived on Matt James' Bachelor season proclaiming herself to be a "queen," Victoria has become one of the franchise's most controversial contestants. But after weeks of fights, drama, and name-calling, she still managed to shock social media one more time when Victoria pulled Catalina's pageant crown off her head shortly after the new contestant arrived at the resort.

Tensions were at an all-time high when Chris Harrison interrupted the pre-rose ceremony cocktail party to introduce five new women who were also hoping to compete for Matt's affections. So when Catalina Morales, a former Miss Universe Puerto Rico, walked into the house wearing her pageant sash and a crown, Victoria was personally offended. After calling her over to "meet" with her, Victoria made it clear that she sees herself as the only queen in the house.

"So, I'm Victoria, like the queen. I think I should have that crown, actually," Victoria said before reaching up and taking Catalina's crown and placing it on her own head. The other women laughingly chastised her while Catalina smiled her way through the uncomfortable moment. When Victoria finally did give up the crown, she threw in one last dig and placed it on the table, rather than handing it back to its owner. Needless to say, fans on social media had a similar reaction to the situation as MJ: "Yikes."

Victoria has quickly established herself as one of the show's least-popular contestants thanks to her aggressive pursuit of Matt, her confrontations with other women, and her unapologetic behavior. However, while the fans may not be on her side, the Bachelor himself has defended Victoria on multiple occasions, even shutting down speculation that she was a producer "plant" or that the show manipulated him into keeping her around. "No, that wasn't the case," Matt said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "She was great. I really enjoyed Victoria."

During that interview — which aired shortly after the season premiere — Matt also defended Victoria's over-the-top entrance, which involved her entering on a throne. "To be honest with you, I appreciated everything about Victoria's entrance and who she was because, whatever you need to do to stand out, she did it. I remembered her name. And it was lighthearted, and it broke the ice. It's such a tense situation, and I was nervous... it just put a smile on my face. And it brought less tension to the night."

While chatting about Victoria with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Matt continued to defend the "queen" and her behavior. "Victoria is hilarious. She is one of the wittiest people I've ever met," he said at the time. "She's unapologetically herself. She's the quickest. You'll say something, and she's got something, and then she's out. I'm like, 'What? What did you just say?'"