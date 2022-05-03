Met Gala

Daisy Edgar Jones & Paul Mescal Shared A Sweet Reunion At The Met Gala

Normal People’s Marianne and Connell are together once more.

'Normal People's Daisy Edgar Jones and Paul Mescal at the Met Gala 2022
Getty Images
By El Hunt

In a parallel universe (we hope!) Connell and Marianne are living it up in New York City as fresh-faced graduates, strutting down Fifth Ave with glimmering golden chains. The BBC’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s wildly popular novel Normal People might’ve ended on an uncertain will-they-won’t-they cliffhanger, but in the real world, at least, now Normal People stans can make do with an IRL Met Gala reunion for the show’s breakout stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal.

Edgar-Jones channelled flapper fashion in an Oscar de la Renta gown, while Mescal accessorised his ‘tasche with a custom Valentino suit and a Cartier brooch. Posing together on the carpet, the co-stars were joined elsewhere for photos by Mescal’s girlfriend (or rumour has it, fiancée) Phoebe Bridgers, with the indie musician donning a crystal-bedazzled dress by US designer Jonathan Simkhai. After first meeting during a sweet Twitter exchange, and getting to know each other better in an Instagram Live for Wonderland a few months later, the pair seemed inseparable by December 2021, and though they’ve never officially confirmed they’re an item, pictures of them tend to speak a thousand words.

“We’re Met babies,” Mescal said on the red carpet, speaking to Vogue alongside Edgar-Jones. “I’m looking forward to going through those doors and just kind of like, screaming, seriously.”

Since starring in the show, set in County Sligo and Dublin, Edgar-Jones has switched things up in the brilliantly terrifying horror flick Freshopposite fellow Met Gala attendee Sebastian Stan — while Mescal starred in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s 2021 directorial debut The Lost Daughter alongside the likes of Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, and Jessie Buckley (who incidentally provided one of the stand-out looks this year).