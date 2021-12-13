Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers have taken a major step in their relationship: The Normal People actor and the boygenius musician are now Instagram official. On Dec. 10, Bridgers confirmed that she and Mescal are dating after months of speculation with a snapshot of the couple cozying up to each other by the water. Bridgers didn’t caption the photo, but the post is proof that a picture says a thousand words.

Like so many other celebrity romances, Mescal and Bridgers’ relationship began with them gushing over each other’s work on social media. Turns out, the “Motion Sickness” singer loved Mescal’s performance in the hit Hulu drama. Mescal, for his part, hasn’t exactly been shy about how much he loves Bridgers’ music. The two have kept things fairly low-key as rumors continued to mount, but now that they’ve gone public, here’s everything to know about their relationship, so far.

May 2020: Rumors Start Swirling

After watching Normal People in 2020, Bridgers made her feelings about the hit Hulu drama very clear. “Finished Normal People and now I’m sad and horny oh wait,” she tweeted on May 12. Mescal was flattered by the comment. “I’m officially dead,” he wrote. But Bridgers didn’t want that at all. “Nooo don’t die your so talented aha,” she responded.

The pair met for the first time later that month when they did an Instagram Live for Wonderland magazine. “I think it’s well-documented that I love your music,” Mescal said. “Aw, well that makes me blush,” Bridgers confessed. Elsewhere in the conversation, the duo laid the groundwork for their relationship by chatting about their favorite musicians, their favorite actors, their worst fashion choices, and more. According to The Mirror, things went so well that they stayed online to drink together.

June 2020: Bridgers Admits Her Crush

A few weeks after their Instagram Live, Bridgers gushed over the 25-year-old actor on several occasions. In an interview with NME, she called Mescal a “cute boy” and admitted to feeling “a little pitter-patter in my heart” when she saw that he followed her on Instagram. In an interview with Vulture, she called him her “internet crush.”

August 2020: They Hang Out IRL

It wasn’t long before Bridgers met her “internet crush” in real life. According to The Mirror, Mescal invited the 27-year-old singer to meet him in Ireland, where they continued their online drinking session in person. They were also reportedly spotted having breakfast together at a cafe in Kinsale, County Cork.

November 2020: Mescal Calls Her A “Lifesaver”

Without revealing his girlfriend’s identity, Mescal gushed over their relationship and called her a “lifesaver” in a November 2020 interview with GQ. “To have someone to lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable,” he told the magazine. “Really, I don’t know where I’d be without her.”

December 2020: Mescal Stars In Bridgers’ Music Video

Fans should’ve known that things were serious when Mescal appeared in Bridgers’ “Savior Complex” music video. “I am once again asking you to watch savior complex starring paul & charlotte directed by phoebe waller-bridge out now everywhere,” Bridgers wrote alongside two photos of the actor on set. In one photo, Mescal walks out of the trailer with a bloodied face; in another, he pets a puppy.

February 2021: Bridgers Wishes Mescal A Happy Birthday

Earlier this year, Bridgers wished her rumored boyfriend a happy birthday next to a photo of him carrying a stack of pizza boxes. “Happy birthday pizza boy @paulmescal,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. Mescal re-shared the post, writing "Mmmmmm,” with a single red heart emoji.

October 2021: They Win Halloween

Mescal and Bridgers kept their relationship under the radar for nearly a year until actor Ziwe included photos of their couples Halloween costume in a carousel on Instagram. The images of the then-unconfirmed couple dressed as A-list celebrity couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seemingly proved what everyone had already suspected: They were more than just friends.

November 2021: They Make Their Red Carpet Debut

If their coordinated Halloween costumes didn’t give it away, Mescal and Bridgers dropped a major hint that they’re an item when they walked the red carpet together at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November. The couple never formally addressed their relationship, but the way they looked at each other as they posed for photos said more than either of them ever could.

December 2021: They’re Instagram Official

Although they still haven’t confirmed their relationship with words, Bridgers gave fans the next best thing when she made their relationship Instagram official on Dec. 10. In a photo shared on her Instagram feed, the singer is smiling wide as Mescal is kissing the side of her face. Bridgers didn’t caption the picture, but the message is clear: These two are so into each other.