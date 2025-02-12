Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy are more than friends — but still happily married to others. In a new interview with People published on Feb. 12, the actors joked that they were part of a “quadruple” along with Teller’s wife, Keleigh Sperry, and Taylor-Joy’s husband, Malcolm McRae.

Speaking about their new movie, The Gorge, Taylor-Joy shared that they knew each other long before working together. “We share an agent, so I had heard of Miles for a long time before I had met him, and it was always one of those things,” she explained, saying she was particularly wowed by his turn in the Oscar-nominated Whiplash. “There's a couple of people that my agent takes care of that I'm always like, ‘Oh, I hope they're doing well.’ And that's just a good feeling before you ever meet somebody.”

Teller similarly sang Taylor-Joy’s praises even before they began to know each other. “I just find her such a fascinating person to watch,” he said. “And so I was very curious, ‘What is Anya like?’ And she's just a little badass and she's very cool and just highly intelligent.”

Anya & Miles’ Unexpected Friendship

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

However, when they actually met for the first time, there was an instant connection — and not just between the two actors. “That was the same night that I met his delightful wife, who is now one of my best friends,” Taylor-Joy said. Teller vouched for this friendship, joking that he doesn’t “even exist anymore” when “Anya and Keleigh are around.”

Now, the stars hang out often when they’re not working together, and are frequently joined by their spouses. “I don't know what it's called ... a throuple is three people,” Teller asked before Taylor-Joy suggested they were a “quadruple,” which they both agreed with.

“Yeah, we do a lot of activities,” Taylor-Joy said before realizing how that could be interpreted.

“That might come out wrong in text,” Teller pointed out.

“Probably. I don't think that was the right move,” she agreed.

Taylor-Joy and McRae are far from Teller and Sperry’s only famous friends. The couple is also very friendly with Taylor Swift, who cast Teller in her “I Bet You Think About Me” video in 2021, and has been seen hanging out with Sperry on many occasions.