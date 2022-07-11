Miles Teller’s Wife Keleigh Sperry Is His Biggest Fan On #TellerTok & Beyond

Miles Teller hasn’t always been an It Boy. In the past few years, the actor has found himself at the center of a vaccine controversy, an attack over an alleged unpaid wedding bill and a viral Esquire interview.

But in 2022, things are looking up for Teller. With starring roles in the successful Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, the buzzy Spiderhead from Netflix and the cult favorite show The Offer about the making of The Godfather, this year is something of a Teller renaissance. In fact, he’s even become the subject of countless thirst videos from fans on TikTok.

It seems that Teller owes a large portion of his comeback to his wife, Keleigh Sperry, who has proven to be one of the most dedicated fans of TikTok’s #TellerTok, and beyond. After doing a little sleuthing into the pair’s romance, it’s clear that championing Teller comes naturally to Sperry.

The model and actress first met Teller in 2013 through mutual friends. Since then, Sperry has always been a proud supporter of Teller, from tweets to Instagram posts to TikTok videos. The happy couple got engaged after four years of dating before tying the knot in a stunning Hawaiian ceremony in 2019.

After breezing through lockdown — and Teller’s various controversies — the couple seem to be happier than ever. They’ve even made their professional debut in a Taylor Swift music video.

Read on to discover Teller and Sperry’s touching love story, from a chance meeting to a shared life in LA.

May 2013: Teller & Sperry Meet

Teller and Sperry first met at a party for the band The Black Keys. According to a later Instagram post, the party took place on May 11.

“We both had mutual friends of the band,” Teller explained to Vogue years later. Teller spotted Sperry and tried to strike up a conversation. “I didn’t think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date,” he recalled. “After we met, I knew she was the one.”

While Teller found their first meeting a little awkward, Sperry remembered being drawn to the actor instantly. “He was so charming and charismatic,” she said. “I adored him from the first moment we met.”

August 2014: Sperry Met Teller’s Grandparents

Throughout 2014, Sperry and Teller kept appearing on each other’s social media and the model even joined Teller at a few red carpet events.

By August 2014, Teller revealed that things were progressing with Sperry. “I brought her to meet my grandparents,” he told Elle. “My grandma tweets my girlfriend.”

It sounds like Sperry fit right into the Teller family from the beginning.

September 2014: The Pair Party In Las Vegas

Later in 2014, the couple were spotted partying at Hakkasan in Las Vegas with Nina Dobrev, Chace Crawford, Jessica Szohr and Jenna Ushkowitz.

“Miles couldn’t keep his eyes off Keleigh,” said a “spy” from Page Six. “They were inseparable and looked very in love.”

It seems that the couple gave this source their stamp of approval — Sperry even retweeted the article.

March 2015: Teller Explains Their Dynamic

In March 2015, Teller opened up a little more about the nature of his relationship with Sperry. While chatting to E! Online about his movie Insurgent, he snuck in a few comments about his girlfriend. “She's lovely," he said. "It's been pretty easy because right now, her full-time gig is kind of being with me and before her, I would never invite a girl into that world because I didn't think I could have both."

"She's allowed me to be able to really focus on acting and do what I want to do,” he went on. “She can come to set and visit me and hang out and doesn't really distract me from it.”

Teller even explained that he didn’t mind Sperry’s many posts about him on Instagram. "She does have a very active Instagram account so people can see where I'm at,” he said. “Probably too much. What are you going to do? I'm not going to stop traveling because she likes Instagram."

October 2016: Teller Buys A Home With Sperry

In 2016, Teller got a foot on the property ladder when he purchased his first home — a stunning new-build villa in Studio City in LA. According to People, the pair moved in together along with their French bulldog, Bugsy.

August 2017: Teller Proposes In South Africa

After four years of dating, Teller got down on one knee in a truly romantic proposal.

The proposal took place while the pair were on holiday in South Africa. “On safari, our jeep would stop for coffee every morning,” Sperry told Vogue. “We stopped for our usual coffee break, and Miles and I were taking in the view when I spotted a rose on a tree. I was surprised to see a rose in the middle of winter in Africa, so I walked over and found a note attached to the rose that said the day we started dating and the day it was. I turned around, and he read it and said, ‘That was the first day you became my girlfriend and today is the last,’ and he got down on one knee. It was so thoughtful and romantic.”

“Surprising Keleigh is really hard,” Teller went on to explain, “and I knew she would think I’d travel to Africa with the ring. We started our trip in the Seychelles. I think she thought I would do it by a beach, so I waited to do it on safari and take her by surprise.”

She later told People, “I’ll never get the image out of my head of him down on one knee with a tear in his eye. He really thought about every detail and was so nervous!”

September 2019: Teller & Sperry Wed In Hawaii

The pair decided to walk down the aisle in Maui, Hawaii. “Miles started joining [my family] on vacations [in Maui], and we fell in love with it together,” Sperry explained to Vogue. “We both felt happiest there and wanted it to be a big part of our lives forever.”

The wedding was designed by Christie Rose Events in California and Unveiled Hawaii and the reception was held at the Ritz Carlton Kapalua Hotel.

Sperry wore a Monique Lhuillier dress, while Teller wore custom Celine designed by Hedi Slimane. “I wanted to keep it elegant and classic since our ceremony was in a church, but I also wanted there to be a light feel to the dress,” said Sperry. “We started with a pretty simple dress that I redesigned a bit to get the perfect timeless feel.”

Their first dance was to Vince Gill’s “If I Didn’t Have You” and the evening concluded with a jungle-themed party, featuring DJ Kygo.

March to October 2020: Teller & Sperry Settle In

After years of traveling the world and tying the knot in a picturesque Hawaiian wedding in 2019, Teller and Sperry were soon forced to put their jet-setting on hiatus when the lockdown hit. Luckily, the pair were content with each other’s company — even during lockdown.

As Teller explained to Men’s Health, they spent most of their time focusing on domestic life — cooking meals and updating their home. “Keleigh and I both worked on our backyard and did some landscaping,” he said. “We planted a lemon tree, hydrangeas, and a rose garden. Since we were staring at our backyard a whole lot more than usual, we wanted to add color.”

When Teller finally got to go back to work after lockdown restrictions lifted, he brought Sperry with him. The pair spent two months in Australia at the end of 2020 while Teller filmed Netflix’s Spiderhead.

“I’m with her now from when I wake up to the moment I go to bed,” Teller told Men’s Health. “We have a lot of friends whose relationships got put under a magnifying glass during these times, but we are really great. Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful. You just know that person is always going to be there.”

May 2021: Teller & Sperry Go An A Couple’s Trip

In May 2021, Teller and Sperry were joined by Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers on a couple’s vacation in Hawaii. The group spent their time exploring and singing a little karaoke. In one Instagram post, Sperry called them all “soulmates.”

November 2021: Taylor Swift Music Video

In 2021, Teller and Sperry appeared in their first professional project together —Taylor Swift’s music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” directed by Gossip Girl’s Blake Lively.

In the video, Sperry and Teller play a young bride and groom. As Teller prepares for his wedding, he’s haunted by visions of Swift who plays his ex.

June 2022: Sperry Posts TikTok Thirst Traps

As Teller mania reached new heights in 2022 with the rise of #TellerTok on TikTok, Sperry naturally got involved.

When asked about the thirst TikTok videos, Teller told ET Canada, “I think my wife’s, like, a pretty big part of that.” He added, “I think it’s funny, man. And my wife seems to be having a good time with it, too.”

Let’s just hope she doesn’t get bored of #TellerTok any time soon, because we cannot get enough.