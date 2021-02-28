Queen’s Gambit Star Anya Taylor-Joy Was Previously Rumored To Be Engaged

The details of British actress Anya Taylor-Joy's dating history are relatively unknown, thanks to the low profile she maintains on the celebrity front. But over the last year, she's become increasingly talked about, thanks to her roles in Emma. and Netflix's The Queen's Gambit, which garnered her nominations for Best Actress - Motion Picture Comedy or Musical and Best Actress - Miniseries or Television Film, respectively, at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards. Thanks to the nominations, her fame level is likely to skyrocket soon — along with the amount of potential suitors lining up at her door.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2018, Taylor-Joy detailed her conscious choice to not publicly share very much about her personal life, including who she's dating. "There’s a beauty in being anonymous. There's a reason why we're actors," she told writer Benjamin Lee. "We’re playing other people, so I think the idea of someone being interested in me... I’m quite a private person. Is a bit daunting, but I try not to think about it."

Of course, many have still speculated on the potential significant others who have been in the actor's life. In May 2020, the Daily Mail linked Taylor-Joy to photographer Ben Seed, who goes by the name Pip, publishing photos of the pair out for a casual walk in London. A source told the publication that the two "make a lovely couple," noting that Seed has photographed celebrities, including Sir Ian McKellen and singer Ellie Goulding. Neither Taylor-Joy nor Seed publicly confirmed the relationship themselves.

Previously, outlets reported that she dated Irish actor Eoin Macken, whom she starred alongside in the 2018 short film Crossmaglen. In November 2016, Macken posted a photo of the pair from the film's set to his Instagram page with the caption: "Every now and again you work with people that transcend how you see things. Anya Taylor-Joy is one of those people - this girl got skills."

All but confirming their relationship, Taylor-Joy posted a photo of her and Macken embracing each other to her own Instagram grid in July 2017. "Boy + Girl - NYC," she wrote in the caption alongside apple emojis. The same year, the actress attended the 61st BFI London Film Festival Awards wearing a large ring on her left hand, sparking engagement rumors. In December 2017, the pair were spotted out together for a romantic meal, complete with public kisses and the same ring on Taylor-Joy's finger.

The actress continued sporting the ring until the 2018 Met Gala, which she attended bare-handed. She hasn't been spotted with it on since. Other than working together on the film Here Are the Young Men, released in 2020 but filmed in 2018, the pair appears to have gone their separate ways.

Taylor-Joy's current relationship status is unclear, but based on her past, it wouldn't be surprising if she kept it under wraps either way. Luckily, she has many onscreen romances for us to consume instead!