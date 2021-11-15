Taylor Swift’s new music video is the wedding of your nightmares. On Nov. 15, Swift released the music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” a new track from Red (Taylor’s Version) featuring Chris Stapleton. Swift’s famous friend Blake Lively directed the video, marking her directorial debut. Lively isn’t the only star power involved in this production, as it stars Miles Teller as Swift’s former lover who just got married to someone else, played by the actor’s actual wife Keleigh. But as the song suggests, the groom still thinks about Swift.

Swift’s ghost wreaks havoc at his wedding reception, poisoning guests’ drinks with red glitter, taking huge chunks of the wedding cake, giving a drunken best man speech, and teaching the guests’ children a naughty trick. She even gives the infamous scarf to Teller’s new bride, signifying how she’s moved on. It all leads to one pivotal moment where Teller’s character imagines what his wedding could’ve been like with Swift as his bride — before she tears it all apart one more time.

Aside from sitting in the directors chair, Lively also co-wrote the “I Bet You Think About Me” video with Swift. After its premiere, the singer posted a clip on Instagram, saying that Lively “SMASHED it just like I smashed this cake.” Stapleton is missing from the video, but eagle-eyed fans can spot Swift’s collaborator Aaron Dessner as part of the wedding band, and Swift’s brother Austin listed as a producer in the credits.

Tweets About “I Bet You Think About Me”

Swifties on Twitter were in sheer awe after the video’s premiere — which attracted 1.5 million views in about an hour within debuting on YouTube — especially at the ridiculous amount of Red references, from the middle finger ring to the scarf seen in All Too Well: The Short Film.

Swifties couldn’t stop talking about the wedding dress transformation, with fans comparing it to Katniss Everdeen from The Hunger Games.

Some fans also compared the video to the title track of Swift’s 2010 album Speak Now, which tells the (fictional) story of Swift interrupting a wedding when the priest said “speak now.” Could this storyline be yet another Easter Egg that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is coming soon?

Some fans also made connections to the 1989 era, noticing the seagulls/birds at the bottom of the wedding cake and the apple seen in the “Blank Space” video.

Of course, the memes were on fire — or burning red, if you will.