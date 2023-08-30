Miley Cyrus might have had the “Best of Both Worlds” as a teenager while starring on Hannah Montana — but it turns out that life was much more exhausting than fans could ever imagine. As part of her TikTok interview series to promote her new single “Used To Be Young,” the singer shared her typical schedule as a 12-year-old starlet, which is going viral simply for how overwhelming it was.

As Cyrus exclaimed in horrifying agony, she started her day at 5:30 a.m. and hit the ground running. “I’m probably 12 or 13,” she explained. “Friday, January 5, 5:30 a.m. — hair and makeup in my hotel. 7 a.m. — we get picked up. 7:15 a.m. — I’m on the news. 7:45 — I have another live interview. 8:15 — another interview. 8:45 — another interview. 9:30 to 11 a.m. — meeting with editors, back to the hotel.”

Naturally, when she gets back to her hotel, she has to do more interviews, but this time, “the reporters are all fifth-grade students.” Even lunch isn’t treated as a break. “1 to 2:30 — me and my dad have a lunch interview,” she said. “2:40 — we have to go to the Life magazine photoshoot. 3 to 5 — Interview and photoshoot for the Father’s Day issue. Arrive at 6 p.m. for kids’ online interview, then at 6:15, we have another interview.”

Her workload was only slightly better the next day, starting at 7 a.m. rather than 5:30, and ending with her flying back home at 7:30 p.m. to start shooting Hannah Montana again. “That’s on a Saturday and then Monday be back at work in the morning,” she said. Cyrus’ mother Tish, standing behind the camera, affirmed how chaotic her daughter’s routine was. “That truly was the next four years of your life,” she remarked.

It’s no wonder that Cyrus is hesitant to tour nowadays. In a separate TikTok clip, the Grammy nominee explained the reasons why touring was no longer healthy for her — aside from the similarly insane schedule. “You ever seen a girl that’s been on tour for two years? They come back with facial hair, I’m telling you,” she said. “I tell you right now, I got dermaplane when I was on [the] Bangerz [tour].” For now, she’s fine sitting back and simply letting her music do all the work. “I’m a lot of things but lazy ain’t one of them. So... I do think this girl deserves a little endless summer vacation,” she quipped, nodding to her latest album Endless Summer Vacation.